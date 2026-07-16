/NEET (UG) 2026 results out: 11.21 lakh candidates qualify re-test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the NEET UG 2026 results, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses across the country. The results have been announced in time to ensure that the medical admission and counselling schedule remains on track. Nearly 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, held at 5,440 centres spread across 551 cities in India and 14 cities overseas.