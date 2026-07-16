/NEET (UG) 2026 results out: 11.21 lakh candidates qualify re-test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the NEET UG 2026 results, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses across the country. The results have been announced in time to ensure that the medical admission and counselling schedule remains on track. Nearly 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, held at 5,440 centres spread across 551 cities in India and 14 cities overseas.
Candidates can check their scorecards on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, where the NTA has also published the full list of top rankers, state toppers, category-wise cut-offs and a breakdown of participation by language.
NTA Declares Result of NEET (UG) 2026— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 16, 2026
11.21 lakh candidates qualify;
Results declared in time for counselling and Medical College Admissions;
Toppers from almost all States and Union Territories;
More than 58 per cent of qualified candidates are women;
Examination conducted in…
Women made up more than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates this year, and they also cleared the exam at a slightly higher rate than men, 56.8 per cent of women who appeared qualified, compared to 55.1 per cent of their male counterparts.
Most of the strongest performers this year fall between 17 and 19 years of age. Among the 138 candidates who scored above 690 out of 720, over 93 per cent were attempting the exam for the very first time, and 99 per cent belonged to this same age bracket.
Punjab's Aryan Gupta and Haryana's Panshul Bansal shared the top honours nationally, each scoring an impressive 715 out of 720. In all, 19 candidates crossed the 700 mark, while nearly 1,500 scored 650 or above.
Successful candidates came from all 36 states and union territories, from over 1.7 lakh qualifiers in Uttar Pradesh to just 43 in Lakshadweep. Notable state toppers included Jigmet Yangchan Lamo from Ladakh with 530 marks, Dhruv Tripathi from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with 606 marks, and Fahmida Anees from Lakshadweep with 573 marks. Every north-eastern state also produced a topper. Seventeen state toppers scored 700 or higher, and 26 scored above 690.
The 138 highest scorers hailed from 66 different cities, and the top 17 rankers, all scoring above 705, came from eight states: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
NEET (UG) 2026 was conducted in 13 languages: Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English.
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