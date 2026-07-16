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NEET (UG) 2026 results out: 11.21 lakh candidates qualify re-test

Punjab's Aryan Gupta and Haryana's Panshul Bansal shared the top honours nationally, each scoring an impressive 715 out of 720. In all, 19 candidates crossed the 700 mark, while nearly 1,500 scored 650 or above.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 10:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
NEET (UG) 2026 results out: 11.21 lakh candidates qualify re-test
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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