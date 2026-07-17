/NEET UG 2026 results out: Aryan Gupta of Ludhiana tops; over 11 lakh candidates qualify

Ludhiana’s Aryan Gupta has clinched the top spot in NEET UG 2026, achieving All India Rank (AIR) 1 with an outstanding percentile of 99.9999. Haryana’s Panshul Bansal followed closely at AIR 2 with the same percentile.
Rajasthan’s Uplakshya Goyal secured AIR 3 with a 99.99985 percentile, while Bihar’s Ayush Bhalotia claimed AIR 4. Maharashtra’s Kudale Shravani Krishna emerged as the highest-ranked female candidate at AIR 5, followed by Bihar’s Riya Ranjan at AIR 6.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG 2026 results on Thursday. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied health science courses.
In terms of state-wise performance among the top 138 rank holders, Maharashtra led with the highest representation, at 22 candidates, followed by Rajasthan with 18 and Punjab with 11.
Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh each had nine candidates, while Gujarat and Delhi contributed eight each. Many of the top rankers attributed their success to consistent preparation, disciplined study routines, and strong family support.
Ayush Bhalotia, who secured AIR 4, said he scored 710 marks and followed a disciplined study routine during his preparation in Kota.
"I scored 710 marks and secured All India Rank 4...I spent about five to seven hours on self-study and attended six hours of classes every day," he told ANI.
Kritik Jain, who secured AIR 18, said he focused on giving his best rather than aiming for a particular rank.
"I tried to give my best, though I did not think much about achieving a specific rank at the time. My only aim was to give it my all...My parents were incredibly supportive. Whenever I got good results, they were very happy, which motivated me further. When my results were not as good, they would tell me not to get upset. They reminded me that there was still room for improvement and that I could do better, especially since there was still plenty of time before the NEET exam," said Kartik, quoted by ANI.
Gunjan, who secured AIR 52, credited consistent study and guidance from her teachers for her performance.
"I studied diligently and followed my teachers' advice. I studied for about six to seven hours daily. Including classes, my total study time would go up to around ten hours. My family supported me a lot," said Gunjan.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the NEET UG 2026 results were declared on time to ensure the counselling process and medical college admissions remain on schedule. The agency had released the final answer key shortly before announcing the results.
In an official statement, the NTA highlighted that 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified. It also noted that toppers emerged from almost all states and Union Territories, while more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. The examination was conducted in 13 languages.
Nearly 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the test, which was held on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
(with ANI input)
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