/NEET UG 2026 results out: Aryan Gupta of Ludhiana tops; over 11 lakh candidates qualify

Ayush Bhalotia, who secured AIR 4, said he scored 710 marks and followed a disciplined study routine during his preparation in Kota.



"I scored 710 marks and secured All India Rank 4...I spent about five to seven hours on self-study and attended six hours of classes every day," he told ANI.



Kritik Jain, who secured AIR 18, said he focused on giving his best rather than aiming for a particular rank.



"I tried to give my best, though I did not think much about achieving a specific rank at the time. My only aim was to give it my all...My parents were incredibly supportive. Whenever I got good results, they were very happy, which motivated me further. When my results were not as good, they would tell me not to get upset. They reminded me that there was still room for improvement and that I could do better, especially since there was still plenty of time before the NEET exam," said Kartik, quoted by ANI.



Gunjan, who secured AIR 52, credited consistent study and guidance from her teachers for her performance.



"I studied diligently and followed my teachers' advice. I studied for about six to seven hours daily. Including classes, my total study time would go up to around ten hours. My family supported me a lot," said Gunjan.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the NEET UG 2026 results were declared on time to ensure the counselling process and medical college admissions remain on schedule. The agency had released the final answer key shortly before announcing the results.