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  • /NEET UG 2026 results out: Aryan Gupta of Ludhiana tops; over 11 lakh candidates qualify

NEET UG 2026 results out: Aryan Gupta of Ludhiana tops; over 11 lakh candidates qualify

Nearly 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the NEET-UG, which was held on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 06:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 06:27 AM IST
NEET UG 2026 results out: Aryan Gupta of Ludhiana tops; over 11 lakh candidates qualify
Image Credit: Representative Image, IANS

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