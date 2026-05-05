NEET UG 2026 scam: Fake MBBS admission racket busted in Delhi, 4 arrested

NEET 2026: In a major crackdown ahead of the NEET UG 2026 examination, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a fake MBBS admission racket, arresting four individuals and rescuing 18 students who were allegedly duped with promises of guaranteed medical seats.

According to officials, the accused were running an organised fraud network that targeted NEET aspirants and their families by offering assured admissions to MBBS courses in exchange for hefty payments.

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Scam for fake admissions

Investigations revealed that the racket demanded between ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh from each candidate’s family, claiming they could secure seats in medical colleges through illegal means. The accused allegedly collected original documents, blank signed cheques, and advance payments to gain the trust of victims before misleading them.

Fake question papers and misleading tactics

The gang also lured students by promising access to “important questions” or leaked papers ahead of the exam. These were reportedly fake question papers prepared using previous years’ materials and coaching content

Students were taken away from their families and kept at undisclosed locations under the pretext of special preparation sessions before the exam.

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18 students rescued, including minors

The police rescued 18 NEET aspirants, including several minors, from locations in Delhi-NCR where they were being held as part of the scheme

Authorities confirmed that the students were counselled and later allowed to appear for the examination.

Mastermind, a doctor, among those arrested

Among the four arrested is a doctor believed to be the mastermind behind the operation. The accused played different roles, including arranging logistics, preparing fake materials, and acting as brokers to approach families.

Police have also recovered fake question papers, documents, and financial records linked to the fraud network.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the racket and its wider network.

Officials have urged students and parents to avoid middlemen and fraudulent agents promising guaranteed admissions, and to rely only on official counselling processes for medical admissions through NEET.