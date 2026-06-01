NEET-UG 2026: Supreme Court declines to shift June 21 re-exam to a computer-based format

The Supreme Court of India on Monday declined to shift the June 21 NEET UG 2026 re-exam to a computer-based mode from the physical mode. The apex court declined to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, observing that such a direction could not be granted at this stage when authorities were already engaged in conducting the fresh examination.

A bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Aravind Kumar declined to entertain a plea seeking an urgent switch from the pen-and-paper format to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination. The matter has been posted for hearing in July.

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The apex court’s decision means the re-test, scheduled for June 21, will proceed in the existing pen-and-paper format. Admit cards for the re-examination are expected to be released by June 14.

The petition, filed by advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, had sought immediate directions for conducting the re-test in CBT mode. It argued that repeated allegations of paper leaks and security lapses highlighted serious vulnerabilities in the traditional examination system.

During the hearing, the bench observed that there was “no question” of granting such relief at this stage, noting that the examination had already been cancelled once and was now being reconducted.

The Supreme Court indicated that the issue could be examined on the next date of listing and tagged the plea with other pending petitions seeking reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The petition highlighted that, despite recommendations by the high-level committee headed by former ISRO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan following the 2024 controversy, the NEET-UG 2026 examination continued to follow substantially the same pen-and-paper framework, involving physical printing, storage, and transportation of confidential material.

Last week, while hearing a batch of petitions on examination reforms, the Supreme Court had emphasised the need to fix individual accountability within the NTA.

It was observed that recurring controversies would persist unless specific officials were held responsible for different aspects of the examination process. The Centre informed the bench that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation following the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.

Also Read: NEET UG paper leak: Doctors, faculty member among 3 sent to judicial custody

NEET UG 206 paper leak

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, 2026, was officially cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12, 2026, following serious allegations of a paper leak. Over 22.7–22.8 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam across India and abroad. Reportedly, a highly accurate guess paper or question bank was allegedly circulated via WhatsApp, Telegram, and coaching hubs days before the exam.

Investigations found significant overlaps between this pre-circulated material and the actual question paper, particularly in Biology and Chemistry.

The CBI probe has led to multiple arrests, including intermediaries, translators, subject experts, and a doctor accused of involvement.

The incident echoes the similar 2024 NEET-UG controversy, which also involved paper leak allegations, grace marks issues, and a CBI probe.



(with IANS inputs)

