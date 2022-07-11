NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice regarding the admit card of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022). As per the official notice, the NTA NEET admit card 2022 will be available from tomorrow, July 12 for 1872341 registered candidates. As per the notification released by NTA, the NEET UG admit card 2022 will be available from tomorrow. NEET UG 2022 admit card link will be active from 11:30 AM onwards. Registered candidates will be able to download the admit card from neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card

While NTA prepares to release the NEET admit card 2022, students across India are demanding the postponement of NEET-UG 2022 claiming that the NEET UG 2022 is scheduled very close to CUET UG 2022 leaving students in panic as they have got less time to prepare for two different exams. Students also said that NEET UG 2021 counselling ended in May leaving aspirants with less than 3 months for preparation.

NEET 2022: Changes in exam cities

In the notice issued by the authority, NEET 2022 exam will be conducted in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside the country. Earlier, the exam was to be conducted in 546 cities within the country, however the number of cities abroad were the same.

NEET UG Update

The Indian embassy in Qatar has issued a press release for the conduction of the medical entrance exam. The embassy in the press release stated that the NEET-UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17 from 11.30 am to 2.50 pm in Doha, Qatar. The embassy also listed the guidelines for the students appearing for the NEE UG 2022 exam.

Candidates must notice that the NTA has already released the advance intimation slip for NEET UG 2022 providing the information about the exam cities allotted to the students. Notably, more than 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022, making it the highest ever registration number in recent times.

Live TV