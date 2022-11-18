NEET UG Counselling 2022: AYUSH Round 1 Final result DECLARED at aaccc.gov.in- Direct link here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: AYUSH Counselling 2022 for NEET UG candidates is underway. As per the official schedule, the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 1 final result was released today, November 18, 2022. Candidates can check their AYUSH Counselling Result on the official website, aaccc.gov.in, after the final results are made public. The preliminary results for Round 1 of NEET UG Counseling have already been made public by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee, or AACCC. According to the official notice, candidates had until 10 AM today, November 18, 2022, to raise any issues they may have with the provisional results. The final seat assignment result for NEET UG Candidates will be made public by AACCC once all candidates have filed their discrepancies if any.

The final result is posted on the official website after 10 a.m. today. Candidates will need to report to their assigned seats between November 18 and November 25, 2022, following the release of the final results.

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Log on to the official website of AYUSH NEET UG— aaccc.gov.in

Click on the ‘UG counselling’ tab

Click on ‘Seat allotment result round 1’, visible below the current events tab

Check the results, available in PDF format

Using ‘Ctrl+F’ find the NEET rank

Download the pdf for future reference.

Round 2 of the AYUSH NEET UG Counseling will start on December 1, 2022, after reporting for Round 1 has concluded. Additionally, the AACCC provides AYUSH counselling in four phases: Phase 1, Phase 2, Mop Up Phase, and Stray Vacancy Phase.