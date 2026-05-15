NEET UG goes digital: No more OMR sheets from next year, confirms Education Ministry
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is committed to ensuring error-free examinations through stricter monitoring, CBI investigations, and major reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA).
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friay announced that the NEET examination will shift to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year, amid growing concerns over paper leaks and exam malpractices. Stressing a zero-tolerance policy against irregularities, he said the government is committed to ensuring error-free examinations through stricter monitoring, CBI investigations, and major reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA).
From next year, NEET examination will happen in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/XaBl7kprAM ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026
(This is a developing story.)
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