NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI probe continues, Maharashtra coaching centre director arrested

NEET-UG paper leak case: In connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, the director of a Maharashtra-based coaching centre. The arrest comes amid a nationwide investigation into the alleged leak of the paper, which had led to the cancellation of the May 3 examination.

With this, the total number of arrests in the probe has risen to ten.

IANS reported, citing CBI sources, that Motegaonkar, who reportedly ran coaching classes in Latur, played a significant role in the alleged NEET paper leak case.

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Earlier, he had been taken into custody for questioning before formally being arrested by the probe agency.

Also Read: NEET paper leak 2026: CBI raids Maharashtra’s Nanded as probe widens

NEET 2026 paper leak case

A Delhi court on Sunday sent NEET paper leak accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare to 14-day custody of the CBI. Mandhare, an NTA-appointed senior Botany teacher from Pune, is suspected to be the co-mastermind behind the leak of the Biology question paper.

On the other hand, Chemistry Professor P.V. Kulkarni is being considered the alleged “kingpin” of the paper leak.

NEET paper leak case in court

During proceedings in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, the probe agency informed the bench that Mandhare was an expert in translating botany and zoology question papers and had access to the NEET-UG Biology paper.

"Manisha was in conspiracy with P.V. Kulkarni and Manisha Waghmare. She gave the question paper to another accused, Shubham. Simultaneous investigations are going on across the country. We need to take her to different parts of the country for investigation," the CBI stated.

The agency also alleged that Mandhare had mobilised prospective NEET candidates through Pune-based consultant Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested earlier, and conducted special coaching sessions for students at her residence in Pune.

According to the agency, during these classes, she allegedly disclosed several questions of Biology and asked students to note them down and mark them in textbooks.

Investigators claim that a majority of those questions matched the actual NEET-UG 2026 question paper.

CBI probe into NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

Earlier, nine accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, and Ahliyanagar.

Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into 7-day police custody remand for detailed interrogation.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: NEET Paper Leak: Who is the arrested woman professor and what role was she given by NTA?