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NEET UG paper leak case: Fast-track court set to hear Biwal brothers' bail pleas

On July 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government had decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
NEET UG paper leak case: Fast-track court set to hear Biwal brothers' bail pleas

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