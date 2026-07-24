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NEET-UG paper leak: CBI clears Sanjeev Mukhiya, once called ‘kingpin’, says no evidence against him

The agency, which took over the probe from the Bihar Police, said on Thursday (July 23) that its investigation did not establish his involvement in the theft or distribution of the stolen NEET-UG 2024 question paper.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 05:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 05:18 AM IST
NEET-UG paper leak: CBI clears Sanjeev Mukhiya, once called ‘kingpin’, says no evidence against him
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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