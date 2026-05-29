NEET-UG paper leak: Should India hand over high-profile exams like NEET and JEE to defence forces?

The systemic vulnerabilities exposed by the NEET-UG paper leak within India's high-stakes examination ecosystem have reached a critical juncture. The National Testing Agency’s (NTA) recent submission to the Supreme Court, justifying the cancellation and subsequent rescheduling of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, underscores a profound crisis of institutional legitimacy. Despite deploying advanced technological countermeasures, including biometric authentication, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven CCTV surveillance, and electronic countermeasures like mobile jammers across thousands of domestic and international centres, the integrity of the examination was severely compromised.

The NTA has proposed transition from the traditional pen-and-paper format to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) model. Though the shift towards the CBT represents a necessary structural evolution, the immediate logistical crisis demands a more radical intervention. The Union Ministry of Education’s decision to enlist the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the secure transport of question papers for the upcoming June 21 re-examination highlights a crucial question: if the armed forces are indispensable for secure logistics, should their operational expertise be extended to the overarching administration of India's premier professional entrance examinations?

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 cancelled to protect students’ interests: NTA tell Supreme Court

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Cyclical Crisis of Public Trust and Institutional Legitimacy

The recurring nature of examination malpractices in India has evolved from isolated administrative lapses into an institutionalised pattern of failure. The anatomy of these leaks follows a predictable, highly problematic trajectory:

* The Reactionary Phase: Public outcry is followed by the initiation of statutory investigations.

* The Punitive Phase: Low-level intermediaries are apprehended, while the broader, structurally entrenched syndicates often remain un-eviscerated.

* The Reformatory Phase: State authorities announce high-level committees, issue reassurances, and mandate re-examinations.

This cycle, observed in multiple cycles including 2017, 2024, and the current 2026 crisis, inflicts profound long-term damage. In a developing economy like India, competitive examinations are not merely academic milestones; they function as primary engines of socio-economic mobility and meritocratic validation. When the gateways to critical professions such as medicine, engineering, and public administration are perceived as corrupt, it erodes public trust not just in academia, but in the structural integrity of the state's foundational institutions.

The Evolution of Malpractice: From Local Cheating to Organised Syndicates

Recent investigative disclosures, such as the arrests of organised rings in Rajasthan, indicate that paper leaks are no longer opportunistic infractions inside the examination hall. Instead, they are driven by sophisticated, highly capitalised criminal enterprises. These syndicates leverage:

* Compromised insider access points within printing presses or strongrooms.

* Calculated digital distribution networks to circulate leaked material rapidly.

* Advanced proxy networks, which persist despite the tightening of biometric protocols following the infractions observed in 2019.

The scale of these operations indicates that standard civilian administrative mechanisms are consistently outmatched by the financial incentives and logistical agility of modern paper-leak networks.

The Defence Recruitment Standard

India’s armed forces independently manage a vast, nationwide testing apparatus with an exemplary record of security and institutional integrity. Standardised assessments such as the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam, Combined Defence Services (CDS), Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), and Agniveer recruitment drives demand massive geographical coordination and stringent identity verification.

Unlike their civilian counterparts, defence-linked examinations are insulated by strict chain-of-command protocols, absolute compartmentalisation of data, and highly disciplined logistical pipelines. Consequently, they remain largely untouched by the systemic, large-scale compromised states that plague civilian professional entrances.

Also Read: IAF roped in, defence forces on standby: Centre deploys ‘whole-of-government’ strategy for monsoon NEET-UG retest

Implementing a Defence-Supervised Framework

To restore absolute integrity to high-stakes civilian testing, India should consider a hybrid administrative model. This does not imply a complete militarisation of academia, but rather the deployment of defence personnel to oversee critical operational vulnerabilities.

A defence-supervised pilot project could specifically target the operational choke points that civilian agencies fail to secure:

* Logistical Security: Utilizing military transport chains, real-time encrypted tracking, and secure storage networks to eliminate transit vulnerabilities.

* Technical Safeguards: Implementing military-grade encryption for question bank servers, rigorous cyber-security monitoring, and isolated, compartmentalised printing protocols.

* On-Site Command: Enlisting disciplined personnel to supervise biometric check-ins and AI-driven surveillance at test centres, neutralizing local invigilator collusion.

By decoupling the academic framework lie curriculum and evaluation from operational logistics, India can establish a leak-proof examination ecosystem that restores faith in national meritocracy.