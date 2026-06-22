/NEET-UG re-exam fraud: Female candidate arrested in Jaipur after smuggling phone in undergarments to use AI | VIDEO

NEET re-exam: A well-coordinated attempt to cheat in the re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 held in Jaipur has led to some serious security breaches after a woman candidate managed to sneak in her smartphone through her undergarments in the exam hall. The woman, who has been arrested, allegedly intended to use artificial intelligence (AI) to crack the medical entrance examination.
She was presented before a court on Monday following her arrest on Sunday while taking the test at the examination center in Bindayaka.
As per the Jaipur Police, the woman successfully bypassed the multiple-level security frisking area even though she set off technical alarms.
It was revealed through investigation that the door-framed metal detector set off the alarm two times as the woman entered the exam center. But when asked about this by the security staff, she tactfully convinced them that it was just a false alarm due to the metallic hooks of her undergarments. The staff accepted her story and thus did not subject her to physical frisking before allowing her to enter the designated examination hall.
जयपुर में NEET री-एग्जाम के दौरान कथित रूप से मोबाइल के जरिए नकल करने के आरोप में पकड़ी गई एक अभ्यर्थी को अदालत में पेश किया गया!— MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP (@ManojSh28986262) June 22, 2026
मामले की जांच जारी है, परीक्षा की निष्पक्षता से जुड़े मामलों में नियमों के तहत सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग उठ रही है, आरोपों की अंतिम पुष्टि न्यायिक और… pic.twitter.com/znB8hdw57p
Although initial digital examination revealed that she had managed to get clear pictures of the NEET question paper through the phone, the active jamming devices ensured that she could not transmit the picture anywhere out.
According to Prashant Kiran, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Jaipur, the confiscated smartphone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for an urgent digital analysis.
"As per the findings of the forensic test, we would be able to find out whether the device was used only to look up the answers through AI locally or if the data packets and images of the question paper were somehow transmitted to the outside through the jammers," DCP Kiran said.
Considering the enormity of the security breach, the police have now widened the ambit of their probe and initiated questioning of the center superintendent along with the frisking staff on duty.
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