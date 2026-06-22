Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /NEET-UG re-exam fraud: Female candidate arrested in Jaipur after smuggling phone in undergarments to use AI | VIDEO

NEET-UG re-exam fraud: Female candidate arrested in Jaipur after smuggling phone in undergarments to use AI | VIDEO

NEET re-exam: A shocking security breach hit the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam in Jaipur after a female student bypassed metal detectors to smuggle a smartphone inside her undergarments. Police revealed she photographed the paper to use AI tools before jammers foiled her plot.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
NEET-UG re-exam fraud: Female candidate arrested in Jaipur after smuggling phone in undergarments to use AI | VIDEO
Image Credit: BSF personnel carry a sealed box containing examination materials from an examination centre after the conclusion of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination in Jaipur. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Harsh Gujral wraps up his journey, shares post
Khatron Ke Khiladi 150 min ago
2
re-neet 20262 min ago
3
Qatar gas plant explosion18 min ago
4
Goose concert24 min ago
5
Technology news1 hr ago