'NEET-UG re-exam to be conducted with enhanced safeguards', assures Dharmendra Pradhan

The Centre is taking every possible precaution to ensure that the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21 is conducted without any irregularities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday, asserting that both the Central and state governments are working in close coordination to ensure a smooth process.

The re-examination has been scheduled following alleged discrepancies in the original NEET-UG examination held on May 3.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing preparations at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters, Pradhan said, “Today I had personally come at the NTA headquarters to review the preparations of the exam. This time we have taken greater precaution in the confidentiality of all departments who are involved right from setting of the question paper to the papers reaching its designated centres.”

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The minister said a high-level meeting of secretaries from the concerned departments had already been held under the leadership of Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan to oversee preparations.

“I have also written to the Chief Ministers of all states. The CMs are cooperating with us, particularly in those states which require especial attention,” Pradhan said.

According to the minister, several Chief Ministers have convened meetings with District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries to review arrangements. He added that the NTA Director General has been participating in these meetings virtually.

Pradhan also said Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan would soon chair another high-level meeting to assess preparedness for the examination.

Highlighting efforts to strengthen the examination body, he said, “New officials have been bought into the NTA to strengthen its structure.”

He noted that multiple ministries, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Home Ministry, have been brought together to address security concerns and counter potential cyber threats.

“I have full faith that this time the NTA will be successful in conducting the exam in 551 cities,” Pradhan said.

Seeking to reassure students, he added, “We assure you that this time NEET will be conducted without any irregularities. I would also like to assure you that this time the results of the examination will be declared on time so that students' learning is not affected and there is not much loss of time.”

Acknowledging the scale of the task, Pradhan said challenges remained but stressed that senior officials across the government were closely monitoring the situation.

“Challenges have persisted earlier, and this time too there are challenges. All the senior leadership are keeping a close watch on the situation. All the Chief Ministers are also cooperating. I am confident that we will carry this responsibility to completion,” he said.

The minister revealed that he had discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and would also meet Health Minister J. P. Nadda. He added that the Finance Ministry was also monitoring developments.

“The Prime Minister himself has taken responsibility. He wants to ensure that the children of the country are reassured through this entire administrative system. We will not repeat the mistakes that have happened,” Pradhan said.

On the ongoing investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, the minister said the Central Bureau of Investigation was examining the nature and extent of the irregularities.

“The investigation into this matter is currently underway. The Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into what irregularities took place and where,” he said.

Calling for swift legal action, Pradhan urged that those arrested be prosecuted through fast-track courts.

“The accused should also be given exemplary punishment,” he said.

Referring to individuals involved in setting the examination paper who have been arrested, the minister said, “All those people who had an agreement with us have breached their commitment and trust.”

He added that the NTA had been asked to examine further legal options, including the possibility of pursuing civil liability proceedings against those found responsible.

“We have given responsibility to NTA to review the legal initiatives of the matter, whether a case of civil liability can also be lodged against them. The NTA is taking legal consultations on this,” Pradhan said.

(With IANS inputs)