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  • /NEET-UG re-examination concludes, candidates describe paper moderate to tough

NEET-UG re-examination concludes, candidates describe paper moderate to tough

More than 22 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination held on Sunday across the country, after the original exam scheduled for May 3 was cancelled due to a question paper leak.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 06:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
NEET-UG re-examination concludes, candidates describe paper moderate to tough
Image Credit: IANS

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