/NEET-UG re-examination concludes, candidates describe paper moderate to tough

As the NEET-UG re-examination concluded on Sunday, several candidates described the overall paper as moderate in difficulty.
In New Delhi, one candidate said that the Physics section was comparatively tougher and more time-consuming than in the previous examination.
"The exam was quite moderate. Physics was quite lengthy, a little bit tougher than last time. Biology was good and Chemistry was moderate," the candidate told ANI.
Another candidate said, "It was a little harder than last time. It was my first attempt, I will get around 500 marks. The arrangements inside were fine."
Sharing their experience, another candidate from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir said, "The paper was very good. My preparation was very good, only Physics was a little difficult. Otherwise, it was good overall. Overall, it was a good experience."
Meanwhile, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, candidate Tarun said the examination was more challenging than the previous attempt.
"I did well but let's see. The exam was tougher than last time," he said.
A candidate from Jharkhand, Ranchi said, "The exam was easy to moderate. Biology was easier, chemistry was moderate, and physics was tougher than the last time.".
More than 22 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination held on Sunday across the country, after the original exam scheduled for May 3 was cancelled due to a question paper leak.
Entry into the examination centres was strictly regulated, with metal detectors deployed.
To ensure a secure and smooth examination process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) implemented comprehensive security and surveillance measures across all exam halls.
Examination halls were equipped with CCTV cameras for continuous monitoring, and jammers supplied by ECIL and BEL were deployed.
The NTA had placed two invigilators in every room and over ten functionaries at each centre.
A total of 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric staff were deployed for face authentication. Additionally, around 6,700 observers, more than 100 virtual observers, and an average of 40-50 security personnel were present at each examination centre.
For logistical security, police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, and the Department of Posts were mobilised, with all confidential materials being verified at custodian banks.
The NTA also made arrangements for candidate welfare, including drinking water, ORS, ambulances, shade, and seating areas for parents waiting outside. Examination rooms were provided with wall clocks and extra rough sheets, including special versions for left-handed candidates. Extended time was also allotted to compensate for the time taken during entry formalities.
The re-examination was conducted following the alleged question paper leak in the original exam. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has made several arrests.
With agency inputs...
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