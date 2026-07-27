/NEET, UGC-NET, BPSC: Why every new fix fails to stop the next paper leak in India

New Delhi: Competitive examinations in India decide careers, determine access to professional courses and define the next move for millions of young people. Any allegation of a question paper leak or unfair practice directly affects candidates who spend years preparing for these tests.
The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after weeks of student protests has brought the examination system under scrutiny.
Led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the student movement demanded greater accountability and steps to restore trust in public examinations. The protesters argued that those appearing for competitive exams need a system where their hard work is protected and where mistakes or criminal activities do not decide their future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the issue, saying that paper leaks were “not a small matter” because they affect millions of students and their families. He talked about stricter laws, fast-track courts and stronger measures to prevent such incidents.
Every major paper leak has followed a similar sequence over the past few years – protests, investigations, arrests, committees, new rules and promises of reform. But leaks are happening one after the other unabated.
Between 2021 and 2026, several major national and state-level examinations faced allegations of paper leaks or irregularities. These included medical entrance examinations, public service commission tests, police recruitment exams, teacher eligibility tests and other government recruitment examinations.
At least 50 major examinations during this period faced allegations related to question paper leaks, cheating networks or problems in the examination process, according to publicly available reports. Some exams were cancelled, some were conducted again and many investigations are still moving through courts.
Why have investigations, committees and a new law not been enough to stop examination fraud?
The government response after most examination leaks or irregularities, investigation agencies are brought in, accused are arrested and authorities announce corrective steps.
In different cases, state police forces, Special Investigation Teams (SITs), Special Task Forces (STFs), Economic Offences Units, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have conducted probes.
Several expert committees were also created to study weaknesses in the examination system and recommend reforms. These committees examined issues ranging from question paper security and transportation to use of technology and monitoring of examination centres.
After several cases involving organised cheating and examination mafias, the Centre also introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
When the law was passed, the government said it would provide a stronger legal framework against those involved in question paper leaks and unfair practices. The objective was to punish organised networks and restore confidence among students.
However, allegations of paper leaks and unfair practices even after these steps show that making rules alone is not enough. The bigger challenge is ensuring that the rules are followed properly, exams are monitored and those responsible are held accountable.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is among India’s biggest competitive examinations. Every year, lakhs of students appear for it to secure admission to medical colleges.
In 2021, around 16.14 lakh candidates registered for NEET-UG, while nearly 15.44 lakh appeared for the examination.
A controversy emerged after allegations of question paper leakage at an examination centre at Jaipur in Rajasthan.
According to the police, photographs of the question paper were allegedly taken using mobile phones at the examination centre and shared through WhatsApp. Investigators claimed that the paper was circulated after a financial deal involving candidates.
The probe resulted in the arrest of several people, including a candidate, an invigilator and officials associated to the examination centre.
A case was registered and a chargesheet was filed. However, authorities treated it as an issue limited to a particular examination centre rather than a nationwide leak.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) did not cancel the entire examination. Results were declared according to the original schedule.
The matter later reached the courts, but no senior examination official has faced final conviction in the case.
The 2024 NEET-UG paper leak became one of the biggest issues in recent years. Around 24 lakh candidates registered for the exam, with nearly 23.33 lakh appearing.
The controversy began after results were announced. Questions were raised over grace marks awarded to some candidates, an unusually high number of top scores and allegations of question paper leakage.
The Bihar Economic Offences Unit began investigating allegations of paper leak in Patna. During the investigation, links with other locations, including Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, were examined.
The matter soon became a national issue.
The Centre later transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency conducted searches in several states, arrested many and filed chargesheets.
The Supreme Court heard multiple petitions demanding action, including pleas for cancellation of the entire examination.
The court refused to order a nationwide re-test, stating that available evidence did not justify cancelling the examination for all candidates.
However, it directed that grace marks given to 1,563 candidates because of time-related issues be cancelled. These candidates were allowed to appear again if they wished, and revised results were later announced.
The CBI investigation continued, with cases pending before different courts.
One of the accused named during the investigation was Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya. The CBI later said that it did not find evidence establishing his role in stealing and distributing the question paper.
The case revealed the challenges involved in proving large-scale examination fraud. While allegations can lead to public anger and investigations, establishing criminal responsibility requires evidence that can stand in court.
The UGC-NET examination controversy followed soon after the NEET-UG issue. The examination was conducted on June 18, 2024, across 317 cities. Around 9.08 lakh candidates appeared for the written test.
A day later, the Ministry of Education cancelled it after receiving inputs from the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ministry said the information suggested that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised. The matter was handed over to the CBI for investigation.
During the probe, the agency examined digital evidence, social media posts and Telegram channels where alleged question papers were circulated.
The CBI later concluded that the digital material which created suspicion of a leak had been manipulated. It said there was no reliable evidence proving that the question paper was leaked before the examination.
The examination was cancelled and later conducted again between August 21 and September 4, 2024, in computer-based mode.
The CBI filed a closure report, stating that sufficient evidence of an organised pre-examination leak was not found.
However, the matter did not completely end there. In 2026, a Delhi court sought a response from the CBI on the closure report, keeping the judicial process open.
The medical entrance examination system came under further scrutiny with NEET-PG 2024 after allegations of a paper leak emerged ahead of the test. It was conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses
Around 2.28 lakh candidates were issued admit cards for the examination, which was scheduled for June 23, 2024. However, just a day before the test, the Union Health Ministry announced its postponement, citing issues raised over the integrity of several competitive examinations.
It said a detailed assessment of the examination process was needed before conducting it. The government described the decision as a precautionary step.
After the postponement, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) reviewed the examination process and introduced additional security measures.
The revised examination was conducted on August 11, 2024. Authorities introduced several changes, including conducting the exam in two shifts, increasing monitoring, setting up central command centres, deploying flying squads and strengthening surveillance of social media platforms.
The postponement affected thousands of medical aspirants who had prepared for the examination, but the authorities said the additional measures were necessary to protect the credibility of the test.
The latest alleged NEET-UG paper leak added to a series of cases involving allegations of irregularities in major competitive examinations across India.
Around 22 lakh students appeared for the test. Soon after the examination, allegations of question paper leakage emerged. It led to protests by students in several states.
The demonstrators demanded an independent investigation, accountability from examination authorities and stronger safeguards to prevent such incidents.
The Centre handed the matter over to the CBI. Investigators conducted searches in different states and several accused were arrested.
The government also announced steps including fast-track courts and stronger punishment provisions for those involved in examination fraud.
The NTA cancelled the examination and conducted a re-test for affected candidates.
The CBI investigation is still underway, with cases pending before courts.
The problem has not been limited to national-level entrance examinations. Several state public service commission and government recruitment examinations between 2021 and 2026 faced allegations of paper leaks and irregularities.
In many cases, candidates spent months or years preparing for government jobs before the examination process was disrupted.
The Bihar Public Service Commission’s 67th Combined Competitive Examination became controversial in 2022. Around 6 lakh candidates had registered for this.
The preliminary examination was held on May 8, 2022. Soon after the exam began, allegations surfaced that the question paper had leaked after images of the paper appeared on social media.
The BPSC cancelled the preliminary examination.
The Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police registered a case and investigated the allegations. Several people were arrested during the probe.
The examination was conducted again later.
Chargesheets were filed in the case, and court proceedings continue.
The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Assistant Engineer recruitment examination in 2022 also faced allegations of paper leakage and irregularities.
The controversy expanded after investigators found allegations of wider problems in the recruitment process. The case was handed over to the CBI.
Several people, including former officials associated to the commission, were named in the investigation. The agency filed chargesheets against accused persons.
The recruitment examination was cancelled and the commission decided to conduct a fresh test.
The case is presently before a court.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission State Service Examination 2021 also came under investigation. Around 1.29 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary examination.
Allegations emerged that the selection process was manipulated and that some candidates received unfair advantages.
The CBI, which investigated the matter, alleged that former commission officials and others influenced the selection process to benefit relatives and certain candidates.
Several people, including former officials and selected candidates, were arrested. Chargesheets were filed.
The recruitment process faced legal challenges, and some appointments were affected.
Later, courts allowed appointments of candidates who were not accused of any wrongdoing. The investigation and court proceedings are still continuing.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer examination became another major controversy.
Around 10.76 lakh candidates registered for the examination.
After the preliminary examination held on February 11, 2024, allegations of paper leakage surfaced. Candidates staged protests in Prayagraj and demanded cancellation of the examination.
The Uttar Pradesh government handed over the investigation to the Special Task Force (STF).
Several people were arrested during the investigation. The Enforcement Directorate also began a probe related to financial aspects of the case.
The state government cancelled the preliminary examination and announced a fresh test.
The STF has filed chargesheets, while the ED has also submitted a supplementary chargesheet. Court proceeding are going on.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination held in 2023 also faced allegations of irregularities.
Around 6.5 lakh candidates registered for the examination, with more than three lakh appearing.
After the examination, candidates alleged that the question paper had leaked and approached the Jharkhand High Court seeking a CBI investigation.
During the court proceedings, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team.
The SIT arrested several people and began examining the allegations.
The court initially restricted the release of final results. Later, it allowed the result process and appointments to continue.
It rejected the demand for a CBI probe and directed the SIT to complete the investigation.
The SIT has said it found evidence of money being collected from candidates on the promise of providing question papers. However, investigators have not found sufficient evidence of an organised question paper leak.
Between 2021 and 2026, at least eight major police recruitment examinations faced controversies of paper leaks or irregularities.
These included recruitment tests conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for police constable posts, Rajasthan Police for sub-inspector and constable positions, Karnataka Police for sub-inspector recruitment, Himachal Pradesh Police for constable posts, Bihar Police for constable recruitment, Uttar Pradesh Police for constable recruitment and Jharkhand for excise constable recruitment.
The nature of complaints varied from alleged paper leaks to cheating networks and problems in the recruitment process.
In several cases, examinations were cancelled and conducted again. Investigations were carried out by state police, SITs, STFs and other agencies.
A number of arrests were made, but legal proceedings continue for years in many cases.
Teacher eligibility tests and recruitment examinations also saw several allegations of paper leaks and irregularities during the same period.
Between 2021 and 2026, several major teacher-related examinations faced allegations of paper leakage or irregularities.
These included the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET), the Rajasthan REET examination, the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0), the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, the Haryana Gram Sachiv recruitment examination and various recruitment examinations in Tamil Nadu.
In many cases, governments cancelled examinations, ordered investigations and made arrests. However, student groups and candidates argued that punishment after a leak does not solve the larger problem. Their demand has been for a system that prevents such incidents before they affect lakhs of students.
The repeated allegations led governments to look beyond individual cases and examine weaknesses in the overall examination structure.
This resulted in the formation of multiple committees and expert groups over the past few years.
After every major examination controversy, governments have announced investigations and corrective steps. But as paper leak cases continued to rise, the debate moved beyond individual incidents and towards the weaknesses in the examination structure.
Between 2021 and 2026, several committees and expert groups were formed to study the problem. Their recommendations covered areas such as question paper security, technology use, identity verification, examination centre monitoring and administrative reforms.
However, the biggest challenge has been turning these recommendations into a system that works consistently across the country.
One of the earliest major reviews came after the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2021 paper leak.
In January 2022, the state government formed a committee headed by retired Rajasthan High Court judge Justice Vijay Kumar Vyas.
The committee was asked to examine the entire recruitment examination process and suggest measures to prevent future leaks.
Its recommendations called for stronger security measures at every stage of the question paper process. These included improvements in printing, transportation, storage, examination centre monitoring, protection of answer sheets and greater use of technology.
The committee suggested recruitment examinations need stronger security protocols at every stage, from the preparation of the question paper to the declaration of results.
The Rajasthan government introduced some changes in the examination process after the report. However, publicly available information does not show how many recommendations were fully implemented or whether their impact was independently reviewed.
The continued controversies in recruitment examinations showed that procedural changes were not enough unless they were properly monitored.
In 2023, Madhya Pradesh formed another panel after allegations of irregularities in the Patwari recruitment examination.
The commission was headed by retired Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Rajendra Kumar Verma.
The controversy began after the results of the examination were announced. Questions were raised after several top-ranked candidates were found to have appeared from the same examination centre.
One examination centre, the NRI College in Gwalior, became a focus of attention after a number of top scorers were found to have appeared from there.
The college was owned by then Bhind BJP MLA Sanjeev Kumar Kushwaha.
The commission was not tasked with changing the entire examination system. Its job was limited to examining allegations of irregularities in the Patwari recruitment process.
After reviewing the available evidence, it said that unusual results from one examination centre were not enough to declare the entire recruitment process illegal.
The panel did not recommend cancellation of the complete examination. The Madhya Pradesh government accepted the findings and allowed the recruitment process to continue.
The biggest review of India’s examination system came after the NEET-UG 2024 controversy. In June 2024, the Centre formed a high-level expert committee headed by former ISRO Chairman Dr K. Radhakrishnan.
Unlike earlier panels that dealt with specific states or individual examinations, this committee was given the task of reviewing the entire public examination system and suggesting long-term reforms.
The committee submitted 101 recommendations. These included changes in the structure and functioning of the NTA, better coordination between central and state authorities, stronger candidate identity verification, use of artificial intelligence to detect suspicious activities, improved examination centre monitoring and gradual expansion of computer-based examinations.
The panel also suggested new standard operating procedures and stronger coordination mechanisms at district and state levels.
The government implemented some recommendations. Changes were introduced in the functioning of the NTA, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was brought into force.
However, public records do not show that all 101 recommendations have been fully implemented.
During hearings related to the NEET-UG controversy in 2026, the Supreme Court asked the government about the progress made on the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan committee.
The court sought details about changes in the NTA’s administration, appointment of experts, new security arrangements and implementation of other suggested reforms.
While introducing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill in 2024, the Centre also proposed the creation of a National Technical Committee.
The proposed committee was expected to examine technology-based solutions for online and computer-based examinations.
Its responsibilities included developing secure IT systems, setting technical standards and preparing protocols for examination security.
However, publicly available information does not clearly establish when this committee was formed, what recommendations it made or how much progress it achieved.
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was introduced following several cases involving organised cheating networks and examination fraud.
The law aimed to punish individuals, organised groups and institutions involved in unfair practices during public examinations.
The government said the law would help tackle examination mafias and create stronger deterrence against question paper leaks.
The legislation included provisions for strict punishment, including imprisonment and financial penalties for those involved in organised cheating.
The law covered examinations conducted by major public authorities, including recruitment and admission tests.
However, legal experts and education observers say that punishment after an incident cannot solve the problem. Preventing leaks requires stronger systems, better monitoring and accountability within examination bodies.
The Supreme Court has also commented on the need for long-term reforms in the examination system.
During hearings related to allegation of leaks, the top court said that temporary or “ad-hoc” measures after every crisis cannot solve a problem that affects millions of students.
It stressed the need for permanent institutional improvements and said that examination authorities must build systems that prevent such failures.
The repeated examination controversies show that the problem is not limited to one agency, one state or one type of examination.
Investigations have uncovered different methods used by those involved. It includes unauthorised access to question papers, misuse of technology, cheating networks operating across multiple locations, etc.
The examination process involves several stages, including question paper preparation, printing, storage, transportation, distribution and monitoring at examination centres.
A weakness at any one stage can affect the credibility of the entire process.
Experts have argued that security cannot depend only on secrecy. It requires technology, independent audits, accountability mechanisms and quick action against officials who fail to protect examination integrity.
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