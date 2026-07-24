In the face of recurring disturbances to examinations in India, public scrutiny rapidly zeroes in on the integrity of institutions and administrative mechanisms. The recent cancellation of the NEET-UG examination on May 3, 2026, in the midst of new allegations of paper leaks, has prompted student unions all over the country to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
An analysis of the last five years demonstrates administrative changes, technical problems, and paper leaks in both the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), the entrance for students seeking admission to medical colleges, has faced continuous obstacles since 2021:
2021-2023 (Examination delays & issues with answer keys): As the 2021 test faced legal challenges that made their way to the Supreme Court because of the timing due to the pandemic, subsequent years (2022 and 2023) faced complaints of issues with the answer keys and center allotment by students.
2024 (Paper leak accusations & the grace marks scandal): Paper leakage accusations arose in Bihar and Jharkhand, leading to arrests and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Meanwhile, grace marks were awarded to 1,563 students by the NTA on account of time lost, thus leading to the record-breaking 67 students obtaining All India Rank 1 (AIR-1) with a perfect 720/720 marks. Although localized instances of malpractice were reported by the Supreme Court, it decided not to sanction a complete retest.
2025–2026 (Heightened procedures & examination cancellation): After heightened security procedures were enforced in 2025, the system once again failed in May 2026, resulting in the complete cancellation of the NEET-UG examination due to confirmed leaks.
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), whose role is to determine the eligibility for assistant professorship and junior research fellowship (JRF), has seen its fair share of disturbances as well:
2020-2021 merged examinations: The pandemic led the NTA to combine 2020 and 2021 cycles due to continuous postponement.
2022-2023 system errors: Multiple re-evaluation complaints and server lag were some of the problems plaguing several online exam centers.
Scrapping of mid-exam in 2024: On the basis of inputs provided by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, the integrity of the exam was violated, leading to its cancellation just after 24 hours of its conduct and triggering a CBI probe.
CBSE, which is India’s biggest school board, has been facing public outbursts regarding question paper setting and examination security several times:
When the board exam consisted of two terms in 2021, a controversy arose over the content of a sociology paper of Class 12 related to the Gujarat riots, and a Class 10 English passage was removed because it was considered misogynist, and full marks were awarded. In 2023 and 2024, the circulation of fake question papers through social media threatened security in exam centers.
Following the scrapping of the NEET-UG exam conducted on May 3, 2026, various student associations as well as opposition political parties have raised their demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This decision is based on the five-year-long pattern of systematic failures in the NTA and national testing boards.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.