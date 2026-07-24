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Anatomy of a systemic failure: From NEET grace marks to cancelled papers, why India's exam framework is under fire

From 2021 pandemic delays to 2026 paper cancellations: A detailed breakdown of 5 years of NEET, UGC-NET, and CBSE rows driving demands for Pradhan's exit.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 06:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Anatomy of a systemic failure: From NEET grace marks to cancelled papers, why India's exam framework is under fire
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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