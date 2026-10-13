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Who is Neha Bora? Age, hometown, education, and rise of the AISA president leading Delhi protests

Who is Neha Bora? Discover the age, hometown, educational background, and political journey of the AISA president leading student protests in Delhi.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Who is Neha Bora? Age, hometown, education, and rise of the AISA president leading Delhi protests
Image Credit: Neha Bora is the 29-year-old national president of the All India Students' Association (AISA). (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Who is Neha Bora? Age, hometown, education, and rise of the AISA president leading Delhi protests
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