/Who is Neha Bora? Age, hometown, education, and rise of the AISA president leading Delhi protests

Neha Bora is the 29-year-old national president of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and a doctoral researcher at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) whose actions have recently caught the country's attention due to the emergence of her as a prominent figure of mass protests in New Delhi. Acquiring fame through the participation in high-stakes student agitations, she became a focal person on search engines due to intensive police clampdowns and mass protests against the election authority.
Originating from Khatima in the state of Uttarakhand, Bora comes from an Indian Army family, having moved from one military station to another in her childhood. Her education in New Delhi played an important role in forming both her intellectual and political orientation:
Undergraduate education: Finished bachelor's program in sociology at Hindu College, University of Delhi.
Graduate education: Completed her master's program at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi.
Doctoral research: Is now a PhD scholar of the School of Arts and Aesthetics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
The emergence of Bora in public advocacy started from university theater that then led to grassroots-level political movements during national-level student movements. She was able to rise through ranks of the organization and was finally appointed as the president of the organisation.
There has been a significant growth in her public presence since she has been part of large-scale resistance movements like the opposition to educational policy change, the 23-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, and most recently against electoral rolls and oversight of institutions. The notable thing about Bora is her good articulation and mobilization of people at ground level through social media channels.
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