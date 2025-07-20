Neha Hi Abdul Hai: Bangladeshi Man Posing As Transgender Woman Arrested After 28 Years In India

In a shocking revelation, Neha, widely known as "Neha Kinnar" in Bhopal, was discovered to be Abdul Kalam, a Bangladeshi man who falsely posed as a transgender woman and lived illegally in India for nearly 30 years.

His disguise was exposed after Bhopal police arrested him based on credible information received from a confidential informant.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Kalam confessed during interrogation that he had entered India illegally at the age of 10, initially residing in Mumbai before relocating to Bhopal. He revealed that he had been living in India for about 28 years.

During his stay in India, Kalam obtained forged documents, including an Aadhaar card, ration card, and an Indian passport through an agent, as reported by Dainik Jagran.

Using these fraudulent documents, he reportedly traveled abroad, including to Bangladesh, and frequently changed residences within Bhopal’s Budhwara area.

Media reports also indicate that Kalam was involved in criminal activities in 2019, with a case registered against him.

Due to the case’s national security implications, the Intelligence Bureau and Anti-Terrorism Squad have joined the investigation, according to India Today.

Kalam has been placed in 30-day detention as authorities prepare for his deportation to Bangladesh, which is expected to proceed once the probe into his decades-long illegal stay in Bhopal is complete.

Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrant Arrested In Maharashtra

In another development, in a major crackdown on illegal immigration and human trafficking, the Pune City Police arrested five Bangladeshi women from the Budhwar Peth red-light area in Pune.

Acting on a specific tip-off, senior officers from the Faraskhana Police Station and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) launched a targeted operation in the red-light area on Friday. The arrested women were found to be residing illegally in India without valid documentation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that they arrived in India illegally from Bangladesh, and while pretending to be residents of West Bengal, moved to Pune and engaged in prostitution. The women, aged between 20 and 28, had been using false identity documents to stay in India.

The operation also uncovered the involvement of several traffickers who facilitated their illegal entry and stay in India. Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Immigration Act, Passport Act, and human trafficking laws.

(With ANI Inputs)