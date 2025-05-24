All-Party Delegation: Leading the All-Party Delegation to Russia, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Saturday said that from the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to PM Narendra Modi, all have made attempts to bring 'permanent peace' between India and the neighbouring Pakistan.

Addressing a briefing in Moscow, talking about terrorism, Kanimozhi of DMK also added that it is time that we do not accept any excuse and call a spade a spade.

"From Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru to Atal Bihari Vajpayee to PM Narendra Modi, they all made attempts to bring permanent peace between India and Pakistan. We have always taken the lead, but unfortunately, when peace talks are going on, we have also been hurt because of terrorist attacks in different parts of India, and the link always traces back to Pakistan, every time. Finally, it's time that we will not accept any excuse and call a spade a spade. Prime Minister said it clearly that terrorism and sponsoring terrorism are not two different things," Kanimozhi said.

The Kanimozhi-led All-Party delegation also includes MPs Rajeev Rai (SP), Capt. Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP), and former Ambassador Manjeev S Puri. Other than Russia, the delegation will visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, and Latvia.

Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador to the Russian Federation had welcomed the delegation to Russia. Earlier on Saturday, the delegation paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Indian embassy in Moscow.

In a post on X, Kanimozhi informed that she engaged in a dialogue with H.E. Mikhail Fradkov, former PM of Russia and Director of RISS, along with MPs of the delegation.

She wrote, "Honored to engage in a constructive dialogue with H.E. Mikhail Fradkov, former Prime Minister of Russia & Director of RISS, along with MPs as part of our parliamentary delegation. We discussed global security challenges and the collective fight against terrorism."

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor during the early hours of May 7, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Altogether, nine sites were targeted.

These steps were taken to avenge the gruesome terrorist attack of April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali citizen were killed.

After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a swarm of drones and missile attacks in various territories of India.

All-Party Delegations

On May 17, it was announced that seven All-Party Delegations will visit key partner nations, including members of the United States Security Council (UNSC). As per a statement of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

The seven Delegations would carry forth to the world India's message of "zero tolerance against terrorism".

(with ANI inputs)