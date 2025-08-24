Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat reacted sharply to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's recent statement regarding Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, expressing his disappointment and terming the BJP leader's comments as misguided.

Bhagat criticized the BJP for disrespecting the Indian national flag and siding with the British historically, accusing them of suffering from "Nehruphobia" and "Gandhiphobia."

"His party disrespected Tiranga and never hoisted it at their headquarters. They even sided with the British. Nothing is more paradoxical and absurd than this. They are affected by Nehruphobia and Gandhiphobia. They live in a strange frustration," Bhagat said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bhagat also suggested that Rijiju seems to be distracted by "James Bond movies."

The Congress MP quipped, "It seems that Kiren Rijiju is currently watching James Bond movies. Regarding what he said about Rahul Gandhi, it saddens me that a central minister would make such a statement about someone whose entire family has sacrificed themselves for the country."

Bhagat criticized the BJP for disrespecting the Indian national flag and siding with the British historically, accusing them of suffering from "Nehruphobia" and "Gandhiphobia."

"His party disrespected Tiranga and never hoisted it at their headquarters. They even sided with the British. Nothing is more paradoxical and absurd than this. They are affected by Nehruphobia and Gandhiphobia. They live in a strange frustration," he said

His reaction comes after Parliamentary Affairs Minister on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi's own party MPs "get uncomfortable" when he speaks in Parliament and are apprehensive that he will do "anap-shanap baatein" and the party will have to bear the consequences.

Rijiju alleged that Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, "does not listen to his own party members".

"Rahul Gandhi kuch bolte hain, unke saare MPs bahot uncomfortable ho jaate hain. Wo darte hain ye anapshanap baatein karenge, uska khamiyaza party ko bhugatna padta hai...(When Rahul Gandhi speaks, his MPs get uncomfortable what nonsense he will speak, the party will have to bear its consequences," he said.

Rijiju alleged that Congress does not have any interest in parliamentary discussions. He said many Congress MPs and parliamentarians of other parties came to him and said they were not able to raise issues concerning their constituencies with the two Houses getting repeatedly adjourned, .

"They don't believe in debate and discussion in the Parliament. Many MPs of the Congress and other parties came to me and said that because the Parliament is not running, they are able to present the concerns of their constituencies. If the Parliament does not run, the loss is for the Opposition. The government will pass the bills in the national interest. But it is not good if the bills are passed without discussion. We believe in discussion... The loss is for those who have to ask questions," the Union Minister said.

He added, "If Rahul Gandhi cannot speak or he does not know how to speak, that does not mean that others should also not be allowed to speak." "With folded hands, we have requested the Congress party to participate in the discussion. There are many members of Congress who can speak well and are also knowledgeable. They will face issues if I name anyone... If Rahul Gandhi cannot speak or he does not know how to speak, that does not mean that others should also not be allowed to speak."

Rijiju noted that in a parliamentary democracy, the Parliament belongs to the Opposition as they can seek answers from the government.

"The government is liable to answer. The Opposition has to ask questions. What would the government do if the ones who are supposed to ask questions ran away? We have been asking them not to cause a disturbance. My throat got sore because I had to shout and ask the Opposition not to create a ruckus," he said.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced continuous disruptions during the monsoon session over the opposition's demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

With both the Houses witnessing repeated adjournments due to disruptions throughout the session, which concluded on Thursday, the productivity of Lok Sabha was about 31% and that of Rajya Sabha was about 39 per cent.

In the Lok Sabha, discussions could happen for only 37 hours out of the total available 120 hours and in the Rajya Sabha, discussions took place for 41 hours and 15 minutes. A total of 15 bills were passed by Parliament during the session.