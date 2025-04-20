The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from the remarks made by its MP Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma about the Supreme Court, as the party president JP Nadda clarified that the BJP completely "rejects these statements".

BJP Chief in a post on the social media platform X, stated that the saffron party does not agree with the statements of Dubey and Sharma and deemed them as their "personal views". He said that the party does not support such statements.

Nadda wrote on X, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country."

"These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with such statements nor does it ever support such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements," he added.

He said that the BJP believes that the judiciary and all the courts are an integral part of democracy and a strong pillar for protecting the Constitution.

"Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions because, as a party, we believe that all the courts of the country, including the Supreme Court, are an integral part of our democracy and are a strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution," he continued.

Nadda also said that he has asked both MPs not to make such comments.

भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे और दिनेश शर्मा का न्यायपालिका एवं देश के चीफ जस्टिस पर दिए गए बयान से भारतीय जनता पार्टी का कोई लेना–देना नहीं है। यह इनका व्यक्तिगत बयान है, लेकिन भाजपा ऐसे बयानों से न तो कोई इत्तेफाक रखती है और न ही कभी भी ऐसे बयानों का समर्थन करती है। भाजपा इन बयान… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 19, 2025

Also Read: 'We Should Shut Parliament If...': BJP leader Nishikant Dubey On SC

Earlier on Saturday, the fourth-term BJP MP Dubey, who is regarded as one of the more vocal party members in the Lok Sabha, launched a sharp critique against the Supreme Court, and said that the Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the top court has to make the laws.

According to ANI, Dubey said, "The top court has only one aim: 'Show me the face, will show you the law'. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut."

He also took a swipe at the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, as he alleged that the CJI was responsible for "civil wars" in the country, as per PTI.

Also Read: Congress Flags 'Systematic Targeting' Of Supreme Court After BJP MP's Remarks

On the other hand, Sharma, a former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was also critical of the Supreme Court.

(with agencies' inputs)