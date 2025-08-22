'Neither Rahul Gandhi Nor...': Shah Slams Sonia, Stalin Over Dynasty Politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on DMK chief M.K. Stalin and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Fridaycusing them of running parties with the sole agenda of promoting their sons. While addressing a public Rally in Tamil Nadu, Shah alleged that Stalin was focused only on making his son Udhayanidhi the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, while Sonia Gandhi wants his son to make Rahul the Prime Minister.

"Stalin ji has only one agenda to make his son the Chief Minister and Sonia Gandhi also has only one agenda to make her son the Prime Minister," Shah said.

He further added that neither Rahul Gandhi can become the PM nor Udhayanidhi can become the CM.

But I want to tell both of them. Neither Rahul Gandhi can become the Prime Minister nor Udhayanidhi can become the Chief Minister. NDA's victory is certain in both places. Modi ji's victory is certain," he added.

Shah On CP Radhakrishnan

During the rally, he said the nomination of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the NDA's candidate for Vice President is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu and reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to honour Tamil culture, language, and leadership.

"I have come to tell the people of the state that after assuming the post of Vice President, Tamil Nadu's son CP Radhakrishnan is going to become the Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Earlier, the NDA had also given this honour to APJ Abdul Kalam ji by making him the President of India. Narendra Modi ji has always worked to glorify Tamil Nadu, Tamil language and Tamil culture," Shah said while addressing the gathering.

