New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Centre has been in the process to establish "PM Shri schools" which aim to prepare students for the future and will be a laboratory for the new National Education Policy (NEP) while addressing the National School Education Ministers` Conference in Gujarat on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural session on the second day, Dharmendra Pradhan said "The government is in the process of establishing PM Shri schools which will be fully equipped to prepare students for the future. These state-of-the-art schools will be the laboratory of NEP 2020."

Pradhan solicited suggestions and feedback from all our states/UTs and the entire education ecosystem for creating a futuristic benchmark model in the form of PM Shri schools. He further said that school education is the foundation of a knowledge-based society and NEP is a knowledge document that aims to promote all-around development and make education accessible to everyone.

"We are in the age of Amrit Kaal. The next 25 years are crucial to establishing India as a knowledge economy that is committed to global welfare. We are a civilisation which believes in Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam and we must realise that we have not only responsibilities of our nation but also that of the world," ANI quoted the Union Minister as saying.

Pradhan urged that as "We prepare for the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century, we must leverage technology to strengthen our education and skilling ecosystem," highlighting the 5+3+3+4 approach of NEP covering pre-school to secondary, emphasis on ECCE, teacher training and adult education, integration of skill development with school education and prioritising learning in mother tongue which are steps for preparing global citizens of the 21st century.

The Minister reportedly stressed that experience and knowledge sharing from all state education ministers in structured and outcome-based discussions at the conference today will lead one step further towards transforming the learning landscape, in line with the NEP 2020.

Pradhan expressed confidence that the deliberations taking place at this conference will go a long way in strengthening the education system across the country.

Addressing the conference, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel stated that realizing the need to constantly redefine and redesign the teaching and learning process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the 34-year-old education policy and has given the new national education policy to the country considering knowledge as the best treasure as per our culture.

"The entire nation is joining hands under the leadership of the Prime Minister to realize the goal of the National Education Policy to provide equal and high-quality education to all, he said, adding that education, health and security are key factors in the development of any nation, state or society. He also stated that providing inclusive and equitable education in place of stereotyped and outdated education is the need of the hour.

During the eight-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the New Education Policy is being implemented in the country with the commitment to provide such timely education to the children and future generations of the nation. Several new initiatives have been taken in the country and the New Education Policy is one of them.

Under the NEP, expenditure on education has almost doubled in the country, at the same time, enough emphasis has been placed on skill development and the skills of 1.34 crore youth of the country have been enhanced.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel; Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant; Union Ministers of State for Education and Skill Development, Education Ministers of State Governments Chairperson of Steering committee for developing a new National Curriculum Framework, K Kasturirangan and senior officials from Ministry of Education and state governments participated in the National School Education Ministers` Conference.

(With Agency Inputs)