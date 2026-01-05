Nepal Bars Gatherings And Protests In Birgunj Following Communal Tension

The District Administration Office (DAO) of Parsa has imposed prohibitory orders in Birgunj Metropolitan City following communal clashes reported on Sunday, banning all forms of gatherings, meetings, processions and demonstrations until further notice.

The prohibitory order came into effect from 1:00 PM on Monday and will remain in force until further orders.

"As per the decision of the District Security Committee, a prohibitory order has been issued in accordance with Section 6 (3A) of the Local Administration Act, 2028, prohibiting any kind of gathering, meeting, procession and demonstration in the following areas of Birgunj Metropolitan City from 1:00 PM on 2082/09/21 (January 5) until further orders. It is also informed that those who violate the said order will be taken into custody and action will be taken according to the law," the order said.

Earlier on Sunday, security was tightened across Nepal's Madhesh province following religious tensions in Birgunj and Janakpur, which erupted over a TikTok video containing religiously sensitive remarks.

According to officials, the tension first flared in Kamala Municipality of Dhanusha district after a dispute between two groups, triggered by religiously targeted comments posted on TikTok. The incident later sparked protests in both Birgunj and Janakpur.

The controversy reportedly began when two youths, identified as Haider Ansari and Amanat Ansari, uploaded a video on TikTok in Janakpur, Dhanusha. Locals alleged that the video hurt religious sentiments and handed the youths over to the police.

Local bodies in Nepal have called on all parties to maintain social harmony after communal tension flared on Sunday in Parsa and Dhanushadham districts, triggering a high security alert in the southern plains of the country.

The alert came in the wake of clashes in Birgunj, Parsa, which resulted in injuries to several police personnel. Issuing a notice, the District Administration Office (DAO), Parsa, urged everyone to maintain social harmony in the district.

"The Muslim community had come onto the streets. They had burnt tyres at two or three places. We held discussions with the leaders of the Muslim community as well as those protesting on the streets, and now the situation is under control and calm," Bhola Dahal, Chief District Officer of Parsa, told ANI.

Dahal said the DAO has appealed to people not to foment social, religious, or cultural animosity.

"Individuals involved in fomenting social, religious, or cultural animosity among each other, affecting national unity, or spreading false rumours that harm the social reputation of communities are being closely monitored on social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. It is requested that such activities be taken seriously and that everyone remains alert and cautious," he added.

In protest, demonstrators staged rallies in and around Birgunj, burning tyres and chanting slogans.A brief clash broke out between protesters and police at Chhapkaiya Idgah Chowk in Birgunj, following which police fired five rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control.

After the protests and clashes, security has been increased across all eight districts of Madhesh. A large number of security personnel have been deployed in areas identified as potential flashpoints for clashes.