Nepal bus tragedy: Eighteen people killed as bus falls into river in Dhading
NEPAL

Nepal bus tragedy: Eighteen people killed as bus falls into river in Dhading

Around eighteen people were killed and twenty six people were injured in the accident.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Nepal bus tragedy: Eighteen people killed as bus falls into river in DhadingImage Credit: ANI

Nepal Bus Accident: Around 18 people lost their lives when a passenger bus coming from Pokhara to Kathmandu, fell into the Trishuli river near Gajuri in the Dhading district of Nepal early morning on Monday

Besides this approx twenty six passengers were injured in the accident. The bus reportedly coming from Pokhara plunged into Trishuli river along the Prithvi Highway, about 90 km west of Kathmandu at 1:30 am, The Hindu reported citing Armed Police Force.

