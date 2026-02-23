Nepal bus tragedy: Eighteen people killed as bus falls into river in Dhading
Around eighteen people were killed and twenty six people were injured in the accident.
Trending Photos
Nepal Bus Accident: Around 18 people lost their lives when a passenger bus coming from Pokhara to Kathmandu, fell into the Trishuli river near Gajuri in the Dhading district of Nepal early morning on Monday
Besides this approx twenty six passengers were injured in the accident. The bus reportedly coming from Pokhara plunged into Trishuli river along the Prithvi Highway, about 90 km west of Kathmandu at 1:30 am, The Hindu reported citing Armed Police Force.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement