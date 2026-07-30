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Nepal riots escalating: Curfew imposed in Madhesh districts as communal clashes spread

Communal tension in Nepal's Terai region escalates into violence across multiple Madhesh districts, prompting curfew orders and military deployment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
Nepal riots escalating: Curfew imposed in Madhesh districts as communal clashes spread
Image Credit: Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News.

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