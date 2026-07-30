/Nepal riots escalating: Curfew imposed in Madhesh districts as communal clashes spread

Tensions across Nepal's southern border belt intensified on Thursday as localized religious friction spiralled into widespread civil unrest across several districts of Madhesh province. In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis examining the operational factors behind the escalating unrest and the underlying demographic changes influencing the Terai region.
What commenced as a localized dispute in Sunsari on Sunday rapidly extended to key urban hubs including Janakpur, Birgunj, Siraha, and Biratnagar. Local authorities introduced stringent security protocols, restricting public gatherings of more than four individuals across vulnerable sectors.
The situation deteriorated sharply in Golbazar, Siraha, when demonstrators clashed with law enforcement. Two young men sustained gunshot injuries during the confrontation; one victim, 20-year-old Ganesh Yadav, succumbed to his wounds while undergoing medical treatment.
The death triggered retaliation, with mobs targeting commercial establishments, looting shopping venues, setting vehicles ablaze, and attempting to storm police outposts. In response, joint contingents of the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and the Nepalese Army were stationed to maintain order, establishing an indefinite curfew across Golbazar and Lahan.
Nepal's Home Minister conducted an emergency operational review directly in Sunsari alongside regional administrative personnel, urging local groups to exercise restraint.
Concurrently, Nepal's former king, Gyanendra Shah, released a public statement appealing to all communities to uphold social cohesion and exercise caution to prevent further instability across the southern districts.
Official statistics highlight that while the immediate triggers involved localized disputes over religious processions, banners, and sound systems, broader socioeconomic pressures have compounded regional volatility.
According to Nepal's 2021 census figures, the national Muslim population stands at roughly 5 per cent, up from 4 per cent recorded in 2011. However, specific Terai border districts—including Rautahat, Parsa, Banke, Bara, and Sarlahi—register significantly higher concentrations than the national average, marking an evolving demographic framework alongside ongoing political and economic challenges.
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