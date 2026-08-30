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Nepal flash flood: 675 bodies recovered, 2,498 missing; 167 Indians rescued

According to Nepal's Department of Tourism, which comes under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, 753 tourists could not be contacted until 5:30 pm local time on Saturday. Of them, 589 were foreign nationals.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Nepal flash flood: 675 bodies recovered, 2,498 missing; 167 Indians rescued
Image Credit: Photo: Screen grab/viral video/X)

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Nepal flash flood: 675 bodies recovered, 2,498 missing; 167 Indians rescued
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