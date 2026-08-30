/Nepal flash flood: 675 bodies recovered, 2,498 missing; 167 Indians rescued

Kathmandu/New Delhi: Nepal is facing a major humanitarian crisis after flash floods, which killed hundreds of people and disrupted large parts of the country. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said 675 bodies have been recovered so far, while 2,498 people are still missing.
The disaster has affected several districts, with sudden flooding in the Bhotekoshi River causing extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges and hydropower projects. Rescue teams are working in areas where landslides and rising river levels have cut off road connectivity and made access difficult.
The scale of the disaster has also affected tourists and foreign nationals in the country. According to Nepal's Department of Tourism, which comes under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, 753 tourists could not be contacted until 5:30 pm local time on Saturday (August 29). Of them, 589 were foreign nationals.
The Kathmandu District Administration Office issued an emergency notice on Saturday seeking relief material from organisations, institutions, companies and members of the public for people affected in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts.
India has stepped up its assistance to the beighbouring nation as rescue and relief operations continue. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that India's fourth relief flight had left for Nepal carrying 11 tonnes of additional supplies.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 aircraft carried a technical team of tunnel experts and equipment for search and rescue operations. A forensic team with equipment for DNA testing has also been sent to help with the identification of bodies.
The latest consignment includes blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.
Jaishankar said on X, "India’s fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of assistance has now departed. The C-130 aircraft is carrying a technical team of tunnel experts and essential equipment for search and rescue operations. A team of forensic experts and forensic equipment for DNA testing have also been sent. In addition, relief supplies including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits are being sent."
The fourth Indian flight has touched down in Kathmandu.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 30, 2026
It brings essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal’s ongoing rescue & relief operations.
pic.twitter.com/LYWF5c719k
The 4th flight from with 11 tonne assistance is now airborne. The @IAF_MCC C-130 aircraft is carrying:— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 29, 2026
A Tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations.
A team of Forensics experts for DNA analysis along with Forensic equipment.
… pic.twitter.com/XmUJQQ1muJ
India has also begun work on restoring road connectivity through temporary bridges. Sixteen trucks carrying equipment needed to construct a 230-foot-long single-lane modular steel bridge have reached Nepal. Equipment for seven more Bailey bridges will be sent soon, with technical teams expected to arrive to install them.
So far, India has flown 68.5 tonnes of relief material to Kathmandu. The supplies include essential medicines, portable generators, food packets, water purification tablets and technical equipment.
"India’s support to Nepal’s relief and rescue efforts continues," Jaishankar said.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said an IAF C-130J Hercules aircraft had reached Nepal on Wednesday with 10 tonnes of emergency relief material. The consignment included temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.
Nepal's government said 167 Indian nationals have been rescued from areas affected by the floods and landslides. Rescue operations are continuing as authorities work to move people stranded in areas cut off by damaged roads and landslides.
The Nepal Tourism Board has also released a list of foreign nationals rescued during the operations. The list, shared on X, records 261 people from 16 countries.
SITUATION UPDATE-9— Nepal Tourism Board (@nepaltourismb) August 29, 2026
Bhotekoshi Flash Flood
August 29,2026
For Further details please refer to: https://t.co/8n8mCTBsBO pic.twitter.com/4SpHLtQiLj
SITUATION UPDATE-8— Nepal Tourism Board (@nepaltourismb) August 29, 2026
Bhotekoshi Flash Flood
August 29,2026 pic.twitter.com/dfr9dDbW7Y
Indian nationals make up the largest group. The list also includes 40 Chinese and 20 South Korean nationals, along with citizens of Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Malta, Oman, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and the United States.
The rescued Indians have been moved to safer locations. Nepal receives large numbers of Indian tourists, pilgrims, business travellers and other visitors throughout the year, making arrangements for their safe return an important part of the ongoing response.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan also provided an update on people from the state who were travelling in Nepal.
Satheesan said a 14-member group from Kochi, along with Shruti Shikhamani from Kakkanad and Rineet Mohan from Piravom, had safely returned home. He said 45 travellers had been confirmed safe at transit points in Nepal and India, and arrangements were being made for their return.
Seven people are still out of contact, including four Australian citizens of Kerala origin. The Kerala government is coordinating with the MEA to gather information about them.
Under directions from the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, the NORKA Roots and the NRK Development Office in Delhi are arranging transit facilities and onward travel for people reaching India.
The rescue effort comes as several parts of Nepal continue to deal with swollen rivers, damaged roads and landslides. Authorities and relief teams are working to reach isolated communities, provide essential supplies and move stranded people to safer areas.
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