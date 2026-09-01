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Nepal flash flood and the number '26': The events in history that make this date 'unlucky'

The 26th has appeared in the dates of major earthquakes, floods, terror attacks and deadly accidents across the world. India also has several major tragedies in its history that occurred on the 26th.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 10:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
Nepal flash flood and the number '26': The events in history that make this date 'unlucky'

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Nepal flash flood and the number '26': The events in history that make this date 'unlucky'
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