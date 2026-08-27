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No rain, but massive deluge: What really triggered Nepal's sudden, destructive flash floods? EXPLAINED

A sudden flash flood in Nepal destroyed bridges across Rasuwa and Nuwakot, prompting high alerts in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as floodwaters surge via the Gandak river.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 08:14 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
No rain, but massive deluge: What really triggered Nepal's sudden, destructive flash floods? EXPLAINED
Image Credit: Houses damaged by floodwaters following flooding in the Beni Ghat area of Dhading district, Nepal. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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No rain, but massive deluge: What really triggered Nepal's sudden, destructive flash floods? EXPLAINED
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