/Nepal flash floods: 21 Indians return to Delhi, 320 still uncontactable; 400 safe in China

At least 21 Indian nationals who were stranded in flood-affected areas of Nepal have returned to Delhi, while 320 people remain uncontactable or missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. The government is also working to evacuate hundreds of Indians stranded on the Chinese side of the border. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the 21 Indians, all from Tamil Nadu, arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday after being brought out of the affected area and landed in Delhi on Friday. India's ambassador in Kathmandu met them and enquired about their well-being.
Jaiswal also said 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli One hydropower project had been rescued on Thursday. Another 96 Indian nationals who had been stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed into Nepal by land, with efforts now underway to evacuate them.
“First good news, 21 Indian nationals who had arrived yesterday in Kathmandu from the area that was affected by this flood have today landed in Delhi,” Jaiswal said.
However, the situation remains concerning, with 320 people currently reported missing or uncontactable. Around 100 additional people of Indian origin are also uncontactable. These individuals may have been travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra but hold foreign nationalities.
Jaiswal said around 400 Indian nationals on the Chinese side are safe and have been in contact with their families. The Indian Embassy in Beijing is also communicating with several of them and coordinating with local authorities over their evacuation.
“On the Chinese side, we have 400 Indian nationals. They are safe. They have been in touch with their family,” Jaiswal said.
The embassy has been operating helpline numbers in Beijing, through which several family members have sought information about those stranded.
India has also stepped up humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the devastating flash floods.
The first aircraft carrying relief supplies departed on the evening of August 26 with 10 tonnes of material, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.
A second aircraft left on August 27 at around 10.30 am, carrying 37.5 tonnes of relief material. The consignment included tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items.
A third aircraft is expected to leave on Friday evening with around 12-13 tonnes of supplies, including portable generators, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets and medicines requested by Nepal.
India is also preparing to send a tunnel rescue team. A reconnaissance team will first assess the situation on the ground and determine what equipment will be needed. A medical team is also being sent to Nepal.
New Delhi has additionally offered Bailey bridges and technical teams to help restore connectivity in the affected areas, along with NDRF teams and equipment for search and rescue operations.
“We stand ready to offer any assistance that the Nepal authorities might require,” Jaiswal said.
Meanwhile, at least 23 people linked to Gujarat were listed as missing or uncontactable in records maintained by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and district emergency centres on Friday.
Several of them were travelling along the Kailash Mansarovar route through Kerung when the flash floods struck the Rasuwa district near the Nepal-China border.
The list includes residents of Gujarat as well as Indian-origin citizens of the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.
One person, Roma Intwala of Valsad, who was initially reported uncontactable, has since been confirmed safe in Nepal. The state records said the Valsad Mamlatdar was informed about her safety.
Among those still listed as uncontactable are Ahmedabad residents Kinnari Patel and Mihir Patel, who travelled on August 23 with Richa Tours Pvt Ltd for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Kerung. Their last contact was recorded at 4.51 am on August 26.
Bimalkumar Patel and Jaimina Patel of Anand, who travelled on August 16 through Namaste Nepal Trekking and Research Hub, were also listed as uncontactable. Both are US citizens of Indian origin.
Ahmedabad resident Ashok Kapadi, travelling with Samrat Tours and Travels, was last contacted at around 8.30 am on August 26 while reportedly approaching the China border immigration centre.
The list also includes Jay Kotecha of Rajkot, along with Paresh Patel, Jyoti Patel and Minaxi Ramani, who are linked to Surat. Paresh and Jyoti, who live in the US, were travelling with Hills & Trills Tour, Mumbai, and were last contacted at around 8.10 am on August 26.
Other people named in the records include Dinesh Patel of Amreli, Umesh Patel, Akansha Patel and Ishan Patel of Kheda, and Shilpa Patel, who is also linked to Kheda.
Umesh and Akansha are Canadian citizens, while Ishan and Shilpa are American citizens. The records state that no contact had been established with Umesh, Akansha and Ishan after August 25.
From Gandhinagar, Bhavinkumar Raval, an Australian citizen, was reported missing while travelling with Kailash Journeys via Kyirong. His last contact was recorded at around 5 am on August 27.
Three other Gandhinagar-linked cases involve Amita Amin, Tejal Patel and Jitendra Patel, all US citizens travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nepal Trekking Planner. Their last known location was the Bagmati area near the Friendship Bridge.
The state records also mention Chauhan Babulal, also known as Gomtibapu, from Jafrabad in Amreli. He left Jafrabad for Ayodhya on August 10 and was expected to travel to Nepal with a group. His phone has reportedly been unreachable since August 11.
Two further cases from Anand concern Padma Patel and Jagdish Patel, both linked to Jalundh in Khambhat taluka. Jagdish travelled on August 22 with Himalayan Glacier Adventure and Travel Company for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
Bina Parikh, an Ahmedabad resident with an overseas residence in Queens, New York, was also reported uncontactable. She travelled on August 21 with Trekking Planner Travel Agency, with her family telling authorities that there had been no contact since August 24.
Poonam Thakkar, who travelled on August 25 with Himalayan Glacier, was similarly reported uncontactable. She holds US and Canadian citizenship.
The disaster struck Nepal's Rasuwa district near the China border on Wednesday, with the Rasuwagadhi crossing and surrounding areas among the worst affected.
The route is an important overland gateway for private Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimages. Travellers generally pass through Kathmandu, Rasuwa and Timure before crossing into Tibet through the Gyirong, also known as Kerung, border.
The flash floods swept away roads, bridges and other infrastructure, cutting off several travellers and disrupting communication.
The Indian government is monitoring the situation through the MEA and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. The Centre has urged people not to panic, saying reports concerning missing Indian nationals are being followed up.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed his condolences over the loss of life in the floods.
(With Agencies' inputs)
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