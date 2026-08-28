/Nepal flash floods: 21 Indians return to Delhi, 320 still uncontactable; 400 safe in China

At least 21 Indian nationals who were stranded in flood-affected areas of Nepal have returned to Delhi, while 320 people remain uncontactable or missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. The government is also working to evacuate hundreds of Indians stranded on the Chinese side of the border. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the 21 Indians, all from Tamil Nadu, arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday after being brought out of the affected area and landed in Delhi on Friday. India's ambassador in Kathmandu met them and enquired about their well-being.