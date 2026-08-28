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Nepal flash floods: 21 Indians return to Delhi, 320 still uncontactable; 400 safe in China

Jaiswal also said 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli One hydropower project had been rescued on Thursday. Another 96 Indian nationals who had been stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed into Nepal by land, with efforts now underway to evacuate them.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Nepal flash floods: 21 Indians return to Delhi, 320 still uncontactable; 400 safe in China
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Nepal flash floods: 21 Indians return to Delhi, 320 still uncontactable; 400 safe in China
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