/Nepal flash floods hit Bihar: Why authorities say ‘don’t eat these fish’

Patna: After unusual fish were found in flood-hit areas and some people were reportedly taken ill after consuming them, Bihar has warned people against eating fish caught from floodwaters flowing into the state from Nepal.
The warning comes after flash floods in Nepal sent large volumes of water from the Trishuli River towards Bihar through the Gandak and Kosi rivers. Both rivers are major waterways in northern Bihar and have seen rising water levels following the floods.
The Bihar government’s Animal and Fisheries Resources Department has advised people not to catch, buy, sell or eat fish taken from floodwaters until conditions return to normal. Officials have warned that fish moving through flooded areas can come into contact with sewage, dead animals, polluted drains, bacteria, viruses and other disease-causing organisms.
The Nepal police have issued a similar warning to people living in areas affected by the floods.
The advisory issued by Bihar’s Department of Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources says floods force fish out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs, allowing them to spread into areas covered by floodwater. Fish exposed to polluted water and other contaminants may become unsafe for human consumption.
The department has also asked people to avoid unknown or unusual-looking fish and not assume that any unfamiliar species is safe to eat without checking with the concerned authorities.
People who develop vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, dizziness or breathing difficulty after eating such fish have been advised to seek medical attention at the nearest health centre. Residents have also been asked to report sightings of unusual fish to their District Fisheries Officer or local administration.
Officials have urged people not to act on rumours or consume unfamiliar fish simply because they are available in floodwaters.
The health concerns extend beyond fish. The Gandak and Kosi rivers are carrying large amounts of debris after the flash floods in Nepal, with dead fish, silt, mud, stones and large tree trunks among the material being washed downstream.
Landslides and glacial bursts in Nepal’s hilly regions have added to the volume of material entering the rivers. Wreckage from collapsed bridges and damaged hydroelectric projects has also been seen floating towards Bihar, along with vehicles, household belongings and LPG cylinders from flooded villages.
Human and animal remains washed down from Nepal have added another source of possible contamination.
Health experts have warned that contaminated floodwater entering drinking-water sources such as hand pumps and wells could increase the spread of waterborne diseases. Diarrhoea and cholera are among the immediate risks, while contaminated food and water can also cause typhoid. Hepatitis A and hepatitis E can spread through contaminated water and affect the liver.
Stagnant water and widespread waterlogging could create conditions for mosquito breeding, increasing the risk of dengue, malaria and chikungunya. Flood-hit communities could also see more cases of skin and eye infections because of prolonged exposure to polluted water.
The situation is more difficult for several Bihar districts along the Nepal border, where groundwater contamination is a concern.
West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Kishanganj, Purnia and Araria have recorded arsenic levels above the safe limit of 10 ppb or parts per billion. The highest arsenic concentrations in Bihar are found in districts along the Ganga, while high levels have also been detected in floodplains fed by rivers originating in Nepal.
High iron levels have also been recorded in water across nearly all seven districts bordering Nepal. Excess iron can give water an astringent taste and leave red-yellow stains on utensils and clothes. Kishanganj has recorded iron levels several times above normal.
Officials have warned that iron and other material carried by floodwaters could add to the contamination of local water sources, making access to safe drinking water harder for affected communities.
The floodwaters are expected to affect farmland in Bihar’s border districts, creating another problem for communities dependent on agriculture. Damage to fields could affect the availability of grains and vegetables in the state and add to the difficulties faced by farmers who are already dealing with the floods.
Authorities have asked residents in flood-hit districts to limit contact with floodwater wherever possible and follow official health and safety instructions while river levels settle and affected water bodies return to normal.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.