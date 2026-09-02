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Nepal flash floods hit Bihar: Why authorities say ‘don’t eat these fish’

The warning comes after flash floods in Nepal sent large volumes of water from the Trishuli River towards Bihar through the Gandak and Kosi rivers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 02:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 02:50 AM IST
Nepal flash floods hit Bihar: Why authorities say ‘don’t eat these fish’
Image Credit: (Photo: Instagram)

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