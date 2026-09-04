/Did Nepal demand flood compensation from India? Foreign minister clarifies

Nepal did not ask India, China or the US for financial compensation over the deadly floods, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said. Khanal dismissed reports of such a demand and said Nepal's appeal was for global action on climate change and stronger cooperation among Himalayan countries.
Khanal told ANI that neither he nor anyone in Nepal's government had asked India or any other country for climate compensation.
"Neither I nor anyone in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Government of Nepal has claimed or asked for compensation from India or any other country, including China or the United States," Khanal stated. "Our call has been for the global community to look at this disaster from the perspective of climate change and the impact it's having in Nepal," said Khanal.
He said Nepal, India and China share the same Himalayan environment and face similar climate risks. He called for the three countries to work together and prepare better for future disasters.
"I've also mentioned that all three countries, China, India, and Nepal face and share similar environmental ecosystems. We are all impacted by climate change in the Himalayas as well. Our call is for all these three countries to come together to be better prepared, but also for the global community to support and, particularly, to look at this disaster not just as a one-time event or to look at this as one-time support, but to think about the impact rising temperatures and climate change are having on communities across the world. It is our call for the global community to come together and support smaller nations like Nepal," he said.
Khanal also thanked India for its quick response and said Nepal wanted greater regional cooperation to deal with climate-related disasters.
"We stand ready to collaborate to save our civilisation, our heritage, our culture and our future together," Khanal added.
#WATCH | Kathmandu, Nepal: On Nepal's reported climate-related compensation demand, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Shisir Khanal, says, "Neither I nor anyone in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Government of Nepal has claimed or asked for compensation from India or any… pic.twitter.com/zmWG6L8vJ9— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026
India was among the first countries to send help after the floods. New Delhi sent rescue equipment, relief supplies, dewatering pumps and parts for temporary modular bridges.
India has now sent seven relief flights carrying about 74 tonnes of aid to flood-hit Nepal. The supplies include medical equipment, medicines, tents, blankets, hygiene kits, generators, solar lamps, food, water purification units and rescue gear.
The first aircraft arrived in Nepal on August 26 with 10 tonnes of supplies. A second flight arrived on August 27 with 37.5 tonnes of relief material, followed by additional consignments.
A later flight carried an 11-member rescue team, specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines. India’s sixth and seventh flights then delivered another 21.5 tonnes of assistance, including forensic kits and medical equipment.
The two C-130J aircraft carrying the latest aid landed in Kathmandu on Thursday night. The supplies were handed over to Nepal’s Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Mahabir Pun.
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said the latest deliveries were part of India’s continuing support for Nepal’s flood response.
Khanal said Indian officials contacted Nepal soon after the disaster and offered further help as needed.
“We’ve been communicating as need arises, and the government of India has fully supported our initiative. So in the future also, as new requirements come up, we communicate and they stand ready to provide support,” he said.
The scale of the disaster has made quick rescue and relief efforts critical. Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said the death toll had reached 1,259 as of 7 p.m. on Thursday.
More than 5,000 people were still missing. The large number of casualties and missing people has increased the need for rescue teams, medical supplies and other emergency support.
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