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  • /Did Nepal demand flood compensation from India? Foreign minister clarifies

Did Nepal demand flood compensation from India? Foreign minister clarifies

This comes after media reports that Nepal is seeking “climate justice and compensation", rather than traditional financial aid, from countries such as India, China, and the US, calling on them to compensate for climate-related damage and floods caused by their emissions instead of providing conventional aid or loans.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Did Nepal demand flood compensation from India? Foreign minister clarifies
Image Credit: IANS. Aftermath of Nepal flood.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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