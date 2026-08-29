/'Still searching': Nepal flood turns families' hope into desperate wait

The death toll in Nepal's devastating flash floods rose to 616 on Saturday, but for families with loved ones still missing, the tragedy has become a desperate wait for answers as rescue teams continue searching through damaged homes, roads and riverbanks across several affected districts.
In Trishuli, Dinesh and his family have spent the past three days searching for his two missing brothers after floodwaters swept through the area and destroyed their warehouse.
"We have been living in Trishuli for 17 years. We have a scrap business and had a warehouse, which collapsed. Two of our brothers are also missing, and we have not been able to contact them yet."
Dinesh said the family was near the China border on August 26 when they saw the flood and immediately warned his brothers to run.
"On August 26, we were near the China border and saw the flood, so we called them (his brothers) and told them to run. However, now we are not able to find them. We have been searching for the past three days, but we haven't found a trace of them," he said.
The family has lived in Trishuli for 17 years. Their business and warehouse were destroyed, but the search for the two brothers remains their biggest concern.
The flash floods have caused widespread destruction across Nepal, with the death toll reaching 616 by Saturday morning. Hundreds of people were still reported missing.
Police had recovered 233 bodies in Chitwan, 158 in Nawalparasi East, 48 in Gorkha, 47 in Nawalparasi West, 45 in Dhading, 41 in Nuwakot, 31 in Tanahun and 13 in Rasuwa as of 6 am on Saturday.
Officials said the death toll could rise as rescue teams reach more affected areas and continue searching for missing people.
Survivors have described how quickly the water rose, leaving families with little time to save their belongings.
A woman affected by the floods said her family was asleep when they were forced to move to higher ground after receiving information that the water level was rising.
"We had received information to go towards Bidur. We were told that the water had risen. The water came up quite high here. The police told us not to go from here and sent us back. Our entire family was sleeping in the house. We somehow managed to reach a higher place, but when the water came, we could not even take our belongings out."
For many survivors, escaping the flood was only the first step. Families are now waiting for news about relatives who remain unaccounted for.
Police teams and other agencies are continuing search and rescue operations in the affected districts. Teams are clearing roads, reaching damaged homes and looking for people who may still be trapped.
Nepal Police ASI Rahul Sunar, who was on duty in Nuwakot, said teams were still searching the area.
"The rescue operation is underway here. We are on duty in Nuwakot. We haven't found any survivors yet, nor have we found any dead bodies."
"Our main focus is to clear the road. We are also rescuing people from their homes. We don't know how long the rescue operation will continue. The rescue operation is still underway," he added.
The massive flash flood struck Nepal's Rasuwa district on Wednesday after originating in the Tibetan region. It swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River and destroyed areas downstream.
Authorities have recovered bodies from riverbanks along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading. Other affected districts include Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahun and Nawalparasi East and West.
As rescue teams continue their work, families such as Dinesh's remain caught between fear and hope, waiting for a sign from relatives who have not yet been found.
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