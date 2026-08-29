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'Still searching': Nepal flood turns families' hope into desperate wait

Three days after the floods swept through Nepal, families are still searching for loved ones who vanished in the rushing waters, with some finding no trace of their relatives. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
'Still searching': Nepal flood turns families' hope into desperate wait
Image Credit: AI. Nepal flood disaster.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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