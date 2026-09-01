/Nepal flood death toll crosses 1,000, nearly 4,000 remain out of contact

The death toll from last week's devastating floods in Nepal has crossed 1,000, with bodies continuing to be recovered along riverbanks across several districts. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest update on Tuesday that 1,003 bodies have been recovered so far. The highest number of bodies, 321, were found in southern Chitwan district, followed by 216 in Nawalparasi East.
The authority said 3,916 people, including 583 foreign nationals, remain out of contact. Those reported missing include personnel from the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police, as well as other government employees.
Among those still unaccounted for are 639 people working at hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors.
Government agencies are continuing search, rescue and relief operations in the worst-hit districts. The NDRRMA said 279 people have been injured, while officials are still compiling details of the casualties and injured as search and identification efforts continue.
A total of 21,314 security personnel have been deployed for rescue and relief work. This includes 9,199 personnel from the Nepali Army, 7,912 from Nepal Police and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force.
The authority said unidentified bodies have been kept at 21 locations as efforts continue to establish their identities and ensure their proper management.
So far, 11,884 people have been rescued. Security personnel are continuing operations in flood-hit areas, using helicopters and other resources to reach people who remain stranded.
The Nepali Army said search and rescue operations were continuing at several hydropower projects with assistance from foreign experts.
Joint operations are underway at the Chilime Hydropower Project, Langtang Hydropower Project, Upper Trishuli-1 and Trishuli-3A, among others.
During the initial rescue efforts after the floods, 279 people were brought out alive from hydropower project areas, according to the Nepali Army.
Those rescued included two people from Rasuwagadhi, 33 from Upper Trishuli-1, 221 from Upper Trishuli-3A, two from Upper Trishuli-3B, nine from Mailung, four from Nuwakot Solar Power Project, three from Trishuli Hydropower Project, and five from Devghat Hydropower Project.
With thousands of people still out of contact and search teams continuing to recover bodies, authorities remain focused on locating those missing and providing relief to communities affected by the disaster.
(With IANS inputs)
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