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Nepal flood death toll crosses 1,000, nearly 4,000 remain out of contact

The authority said 3,916 people, including 583 foreign nationals, remain out of contact. Those reported missing include personnel from the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police, as well as other government employees.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Nepal flood death toll crosses 1,000, nearly 4,000 remain out of contact
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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