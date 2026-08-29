/Nepal floods: 4 more Indians rescued, 120 cross from China; 287 still missing

Four more Indian nationals have been rescued from a hydropower project in Nepal's Rasuwa district, taking the total number of Indians rescued from the flood-hit region to 88, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.
The four rescued Indians have been identified as Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar and Mohammed Minhajuddin.
The MEA also said 120 Indian nationals crossed into Nepal from China on Saturday, as rescue and relief efforts continued following the devastating flash floods.
Despite the ongoing operations, 287 Indian nationals remain unaccounted for, while 128 people of Indian origin are also still missing, according to the ministry's update at 5 pm on Saturday.
A six-member team of forensic experts from India is expected to reach Kathmandu on Saturday to help analyse DNA samples and identify mortal remains recovered from the disaster-hit areas.
India is also sending specialised teams to assist Nepal with tunnel rescue operations.
“A specialised technical team for tunnel rescue reconnaissance reached Kathmandu yesterday and started working today to assist in tunnel rescue in the impacted area. Based on their recommendation, a specialised tunnel rescue team from India with equipment is expected to reach Nepal today,” the MEA said.
The move comes as authorities continue efforts to locate missing people and recover those trapped in areas affected by the floods.
Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday thanked President Droupadi Murmu and the Indian government for their support following the devastating flash floods, which have killed hundreds and caused widespread destruction.
“On behalf of the Government and the people of Nepal, I extend our deepest gratitude to Your Excellency Smt Droupadi Murmu for your kind concern and also for the generous support and solidarity extended by your government following the recent calamity in Nepal,” the Office of the President of Nepal posted on X.
Paudel also expressed condolences over the deaths of Indian nationals in the disaster.
“We also offer our heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Government and the people of India for the tragic loss of Indian lives in the disaster of August 26, 2026,” he said.
With rescue teams continuing their search and forensic experts preparing to assist with identification, India and Nepal are stepping up coordination as efforts continue to trace those still missing after the catastrophic floods.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.