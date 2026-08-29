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Nepal floods: 4 more Indians rescued, 120 cross from China; 287 still missing

The MEA also said 120 Indian nationals crossed into Nepal from China on Saturday, as rescue and relief efforts continued following the devastating flash floods.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Nepal floods: 4 more Indians rescued, 120 cross from China; 287 still missing
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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