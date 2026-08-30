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  • /Buried alive for 3 days: Miracle rescue of 6-year-old child sparks hope as thousands remain missing in Nepal | Video

Buried alive for 3 days: Miracle rescue of 6-year-old child sparks hope as thousands remain missing in Nepal | Video

After three days buried beneath mud and debris, a six-year-old girl was found alive in Nepal’s devastating floods, a rare moment of hope as rescuers race to find thousands still missing.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Buried alive for 3 days: Miracle rescue of 6-year-old child sparks hope as thousands remain missing in Nepal | Video
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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