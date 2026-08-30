/Buried alive for 3 days: Miracle rescue of 6-year-old child sparks hope as thousands remain missing in Nepal | Video

Nepal has been battling a devastating flood disaster after massive torrents swept through communities along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors, killing hundreds and leaving thousands of people missing. Rescue teams have been searching damaged settlements, riverbanks, tunnels and hydropower sites while struggling with blocked roads, destroyed bridges and unstable slopes. Now, in a remarkable rescue that has offered a rare moment of hope amid the devastation, a six-year-old girl has been pulled alive from beneath soil and debris in Rasuwa after surviving there for three days.