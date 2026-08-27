/Nepal floods: 175 bodies recovered, 476 people missing as rescue operations intensify

At least 175 bodies have been recovered after flash floods near the Nepal-Tibet border. The disaster has caused widespread destruction, resulting in extensive loss of life and leaving numerous security personnel and hundreds of travellers missing.
175 bodies have been recovered so far, while many locals and tourists remain missing as search and rescue teams continue operations, ANI reported, citing Nepal Embassy sources.
476 people from 28 countries have been reported missing, although authorities said the figures remain subject to verification.
"So far, 175 bodies have been recovered, while many people, both locals and tourists, are still missing. According to the latest available information, 476 people from 28 countries have been reported missing. These figures remain subject to verification as search and rescue operations continue," ANI quoted Nepal Embassy sources as saying.
The embassy said saving lives and supporting search and rescue, evacuation and relief efforts are the immediate priorities as authorities assess damage and emerging needs.
Nepal Tourism Board data also shows that 123 people, including 94 Nepalis and 29 foreign nationals, have been rescued by air from Timure in Rasuwa.
The disaster began when a large debris-filled flood hit Lhende Khola after a glacier or ice rock collapse about 20 kilometres northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border point.
The torrent surged from the Tibet side into the Bhote Koshi River and tore through Rasuwagadhi, Timure and Syaphru Besi before entering the Trishuli River.
The floods have severely affected areas across Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts, with authorities continuing to collect damage data.
Homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure have suffered major damage, making access to affected communities difficult.
Nepal Prime Minister's Office said search, rescue and relief operations have been expanded using military and private helicopters along with ground teams from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force.
Security personnel worked through the night to reach people stranded in Timure and Syaphrubesi, while medical teams from district hospitals and major hospitals in Kathmandu have been deployed to treat the injured.
Temporary shelters, food, clean water and medicines have also been arranged at Nepal Army barracks as authorities respond to the growing needs of displaced people.
India has also stepped in with immediate humanitarian support as rescue and relief efforts continue in Nepal.
The Embassy of India in Nepal said Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials to Nepal Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Khadka Raj Poudel. Meanwhile, India has also dispatched an additional 37.5-tonne relief shipment to Nepal, containing food packets, essential medicines, and emergency disaster supplies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and expressed condolences over the loss of life, saying India stands firmly with its neighbours and is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.
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