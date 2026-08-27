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  • /Nepal floods: 175 bodies recovered, 476 people missing as rescue operations intensify

Nepal floods: 175 bodies recovered, 476 people missing as rescue operations intensify

Nepal floods triggered by a glacier or ice rock collapse have killed at least 175 people, while hundreds of locals, foreign tourists and security personnel remain missing.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Nepal floods: 175 bodies recovered, 476 people missing as rescue operations intensify
Image Credit: ANI. Residential area damaged by a mud-laden flash flood.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Nepal floods: 175 bodies recovered, 476 people missing as rescue operations intensify
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