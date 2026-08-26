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Nepal floods: PM Modi speaks to Balen Shah, offers support

PM Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deaths in Nepal’s devastating floods and assured Prime Minister Balendra Shah of India’s support for rescue and relief efforts.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
Nepal floods: PM Modi speaks to Balen Shah, offers support
Image Credit: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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