/Nepal floods: PM Modi speaks to Balen Shah, offers support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed his condolences for the lives lost in the severe floods in Nepal and extended India’s support for rescue and relief operations.
“Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal,” PM Modi wrote on X. “The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.”
PM Modi also added that India was prepared to support Nepal as the country dealt with the disaster.
“India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts,” he said.
Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2026
India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian…
Floods swept through northern Nepal on Wednesday morning following a surge in the Bhote Koshi River, reportedly originating from the direction of Tibet.
The settlements of Timure in Rasuwa district and nearby Syafrubesi sustained extensive damage, with vehicles, goods and other property being washed away.
A sudden flash flood struck Rasuwa district near the Tibet border on Wednesday, leaving at least eight people dead and hundreds missing, among them 105 Indians.
The Bhote Koshi River surged through the Rasuwagadhi-Timure area at approximately 9 am, impacting parts of Rasuwa district along with the neighbouring districts of Nuwakot and Dhading. Vehicles, bridges, goods and other infrastructure were swept away, and several hydropower projects sustained damage.
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