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Nepal Floods: WHO releases USD 150,000 to support emergency health response

Based on urgent needs, WHO further mobilised surgical masks and gloves, hand sanitisers, and other medical supplies for the affected areas.

Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
Nepal Floods: WHO releases USD 150,000 to support emergency health response
Image Credit: ANI

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