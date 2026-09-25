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  • /Red alert issued as rising Gandak and Kosi waters test flood defenses in Nepal and Bihar border

Red alert issued as rising Gandak and Kosi waters test flood defenses in Nepal and Bihar border

Continuous heavy rainfall in Nepal has triggered rising water levels in the Gandak River and forced the opening of 31 gates at the Kosi Barrage under a red alert.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 07:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
Red alert issued as rising Gandak and Kosi waters test flood defenses in Nepal and Bihar border
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Red alert issued as rising Gandak and Kosi waters test flood defenses in Nepal and Bihar border
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