/Red alert issued as rising Gandak and Kosi waters test flood defenses in Nepal and Bihar border

Continuous heavy rainfall across Nepal and the adjoining Bagaha region has triggered a surge in water levels across major river systems, placing local administrations on high alert. With meteorological agencies warning of sustained downpours, authorities have deployed emergency messaging in vulnerable areas and opened 31 gates at the Kosi Barrage.
The persistent rain across Nepal’s Terai belt and West Champaran has placed heavy pressure on local water channels.
Rising water levels: The Gandak River has recorded a steady uptick in discharge, causing anxiety among riverside communities and low-lying villagers.
Emergency miking: Security forces, including the Nepal Police and Nepalese Army, are actively broadcasting warnings in sensitive sectors, urging residents to stay away from swollen riverbanks.
Further downstream, massive inflows have forced emergency measures at the critical Kosi infrastructure.
Barrage discharge: According to Sunseri Chief District Officer Ishwari Prasad Aryal, water flow through the Kosi Barrage has reached 2.40 lakh cusecs, prompting a red alert.
Gate operations: Authorities have opened 31 gates to manage the heavy volume safely.
Traffic status: Vehicle movement across the Kosi bridge remains permitted as water levels are closely monitored, though officials stand ready to restrict transit if inflows escalate further.
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