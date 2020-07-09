Nepal MP Sarita Giri, who defied her party's stand on new map, officially loses Parliament membership

New Delhi: Nepal MP Sarita Giri, who had defied her party's stand to endorse the constitutional amendment to revise the country's new map, officially lost her membership of Parliament on Thursday (July 9), according to WION.

The lawmaker had earlier defied her party's decision to unanimously endorse the constitutional amendment to revise Nepal's map to include three key places from Indian territory.

Earlier on Tuesday, Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) decided to sack Sarita Giri for defying the party whip to support the Nepal government's second amendment to the Constitution.

The Constitution amendment for updating the new political map of Nepal was unanimously endorsed by the House of Representatives on June 18. The JSP and the main opposition Nepali Congress had backed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's latest move.

Contrary to her party's official position, Sarita Giri had reportedly registered a separate amendment proposal at the Parliament Secretariat, seeking to retain the old map on the national emblem.

She had argued that there was no clear evidence to claim Lipmiyadhura, Lipu Lekh and Kalapani as Nepali territories. He party had asked Giri to withdraw the amendment but she had refused to take back her amendment proposal.