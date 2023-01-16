Nepal Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in 'tragic' Pokhara accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Nepal plane crash. A Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people onboard including 4 crew members crashed at Pokhara airport just before landing. While all 72 people are feared dead, 68 deaths have been confirmed while four are still missing.

Condoling the deaths, PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families."

The plane crash is considered to be one of the worst air crashes in three decades in the Himalayan nation. The passengers on board also included five Indians.

Hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside where the flight carrying 72 people -- 68 passengers and 4 crew members, from the capital Kathmandu went down.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has called the Nepal plane crash a 'tragic incident' and offered sympathies to the families of the victims. Scindia said, "It is a tragic incident and my sympathy is with the family members of all the passengers." Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti."

Indian Embassy in Nepal has shared details of helpline numbers."Helplines of Embassy: I) Kathmandu: Shri Diwakar Sharma:+977-9851107021/ II) Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699 / Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation," said the embassy in a tweet.