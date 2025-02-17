Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar witnessed large protests on Monday after a Nepali student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room. The student, Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year B.Tech student and was found dead on Sunday evening. Many students, including Nepali nationals, accused the university of mishandling the situation and trying to cover it up. They also claimed that Nepali students were suddenly asked to leave the campus. The protesters are demanding a fair investigation.

Prakriti’s friends said she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, which may have led to her death. Her brother also filed a police complaint against him. Advik has been arrested and charged with abetment of suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Hundreds of students gathered on campus, chanting slogans such as "We Want Justice" and accusing the university administration of not taking the incident seriously. Videos shared online showed students confronting university officials.

"Heartbroken and furious! Prakriti Lamsal, a bright young student from Nepal, is no longer with us. A promising life lost in a place meant to nurture dreams.



KIIT in a statement said: "A Nepali student studying in the third year of B-Tech committed suicide in the hostel yesterday. It is suspected that the student was in a love affair with another student studying at KIIT. It is suspected that the student may have committed suicide due to some reason." The KIIT said that the incident was immediately reported to the police.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said: "We have registered a case at Infocity Police Station based on the allegation that a male student abated her suicide. The accused student is in police custody and subjected to interrogation. The police have seized the mobile phone, laptop and other gadgets of the deceased woman. We are undertaking a scientific investigation into the matter."

"The police have sealed the deceased girl's room and kept the body at the mortuary till the arrival of her parents," a varsity official said.

Two busloads of Nepali students were dropped at the Cuttack Railway Station on Monday. "We were told to vacate hostel room and dropped at the railway station. We had to appear for examination on February 28..." a male student told reporters at the Cuttack railway station.

Students were visibly upset and worried as they did not have the required tickets to travel back home. Some criticized the university for its harsh decision to suspend Nepali students, especially since they, along with others, were preparing for exams scheduled for the last week of February.



