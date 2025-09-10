Nepal Unrest: UP Borders On High Alert; Helplines Set Up For Stranded Citizens As CM Yogi Adityanath Monitors Situation

Nepal Unrest: In view of the deteriorating social and political situation in Nepal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to remain on round-the-clock high alert in all border districts adjoining the neighbouring country. Following the CM’s instructions, UP DGP Rajeev Krishna ordered intensified security measures, including deployment of additional forces, enhanced patrolling, and strict surveillance across the border areas.

UP Govt Issues Helpline

The state government said these steps aim to ensure swift response in case of any emergency. To assist Indian nationals stranded in Nepal, a special control room has been established in the Law and Order Branch at the Police Headquarters, Lucknow, under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). The control room will operate 24×7, with three helpline numbers and a WhatsApp line available for direct assistance:

0522-2390257

0522-2724010

9454401674 (Helpline & WhatsApp)

Social Media Post Under Scanner

The UP government also directed the Police Headquarters’ social media unit to monitor sensitive information or posts related to Nepal and act swiftly if necessary. “Uttar Pradesh Police is fully committed to maintaining law and order in the state and to providing all possible help to Indian citizens trapped in Nepal,” the government said in a statement.

Nepal Protest Update: Curfew Imposed

The Nepali Army on Wednesday announced the continuation of prohibitory orders and a nationwide curfew as Gen-Z-led protests intensify across the country. In a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army said prohibitory orders would remain in force until 5 p.m. today, after which a nationwide curfew will take effect from 6 a.m. on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11).

The statement added that future decisions would depend on the evolving security situation. The Army also thanked the public for cooperating with security agencies and expressed condolences over the loss of life and property during the unrest.