NEST 2021: Registrations for online application to begin on February 24

New Delhi: The registrations for online application for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 is set to begin on February 24, 2021.

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and Mumbai University's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) will hold the examination for admissions to integrated MSc programmes offered by them.

Once the registration window opens, candidates will be able to apply on the official website at nestexam.in. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on updates provided on the website.

The last date for registering online for NEST 2021 is April 30 and the exam will be conducted on June 14.

How to register for NEST 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the link to register for NEST 2021 displayed on screen once it is enabled

Step 3: Fill out the online application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the exam fees using online mode

Step 5: Submit the online application

NEST 2021: Important dates to remember

Opening of Registration / Online application window: February 24, 2021

Closing of Online application: April 30, 2021

Download of Admit Card: May 20, 2021

Date of Examination: June 14, 2021

Announcement of results on NEST website: June 30, 2021

