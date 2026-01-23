The freedom secret: Inside the 'top secret' file the British hid in their vaults

Although history books may lend credibility to the Indian freedom struggle as a result of civil disobedience movements, another seemingly mysterious story has been hiding in the corridors of 1946-47, now officially declassified. What could have been the compelling reasoning behind the British, after having successfully sailed safely through World War II, having a desperate need to exit India? The answer, as quoted by research author Kingshuk Nag and verified by high-ranking officials, revolves around a "top-secret" cabinet that the British desperately did not want Indians to open.

The 'top secret' discovery: Not for Indian eyes

One of the more interesting exposes on the British exit can be found in the experiences of Lt. Gen. Srinivas Kumar Sinha, one of the finest military leaders of India. In August 1946, Sinha was one of the three Indian officers of the elite Director of Military Operations (MOD).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

His British counterpart, in his haste to leave for home after the war, had given him the keys to his "Top Secret" cabinet. Upon opening it, he found two files marked "Top Secret: Not for Indian Eyes."

File 1: The Loyalty Report

The Loyalty Report was drawn up by Major General O'Brian of MI and had assessed the loyalty of Indian officers. This had revealed that an astounding number of Indian officers had increased from only 450 in 1939 to an impressive figure of 12,000 by 1945. They were categorised into three different kinds and were said to be "most unreliable," as they were all part of the newly budding nationalist movement.

File 2: Operation Gondola

Operation Gondola was the British "plan B." It was a well-thought-out evacuation plan to remove approximately 43,000 British citizens from India in the face of a sudden and violent uprising.

The Netaji factor: How the INA shook the British backbone

"Until well into the decades following Independence, conventional or 'mainstream' history—often pursuing an agenda that reflected the views of those nearest to the first rulers of independent India-attributed the exodus almost solely to the non-violence and Satyagraha of the Congress party. Declassified records offer a rather different story."

The British also realised that the Indian National Army, led by Netaji, had done something that the British Indian army tried its best to stop—overcoming religious and caste issues. In fact, the British divided its own army into "martial races" based on a combination of religious and caste criteria, while Netaji's INA:

Established the formation of mixed regiments in which all men ate out of the same kitchen.

Introduced a unified national greeting: "Jai hind."

Established the Rani of Jhansi Regiment, which was the first women’s combat unit in the region.

The Ghost of 1857: Why Britain panicked

The British exit was sparked by a particular nightmare: a replay of the 1857 Mutiny on a much grander scale. They understood that if the 2.2 million Indian soldiers serving in the British Indian Army were inspired by the defiance of the INA, they would be asked, rather than told, to vacate India—it would be a "kick out."

This fear was vindicated in the Red Fort trials. The British set out to try three officers of the INA—a Hindu (Col. P.K. Sahgal), a Muslim (Lt Col Shah Nawaz Khan), and a Sikh (Col G.S Dhillon)—at the Red Fort to demonstrate "impartiality." Instead, they did the opposite. The trials ensured that the heroes of the Indian National Army were celebrated in the country, so much so that even the most "loyal" of the British Indian troops felt ashamed of being on the wrong side of history.

The final blow: The Navy mutiny of 1946

The fear revealed by O'Brian's report became reality in February of the following year. Motivated by the Indian Navy mutiny's spirit, the Royal Indian Navy Revolt took place. 66 ships, with 10,000 sailors on board, from Karachi to Calcutta, strikes from the Royal Indian Air Force, as well as army columns in Jabalpur, followed suit.

Thus, though the British succeeded in putting down these particular mutinies, the message was clear: they no longer possessed the 'sword' required to keep India in line.

The confession of Clement Attlee

The most significant statement was that of Lord Clement Attlee, the then-Prime Minister of Britain at the time of independence. While visiting Calcutta in 1956, the then-CJ P. V. Chakravartti posed a question to him, saying, "When the Quit India Movement had died down years ago, why had the British left in a hurry?"

There were reasons enough, Attlee arranged, but his main motivation was the activities of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army, which threatened the very foundations of the British Empire's military domination of India. Asked about the impact of the non-violence movement on their decision to leave, Attlee allegedly smiled and breathed the words "Min-i-mal."

ALSO READ | IndiGo Airlines receives bomb threat on Delhi-Pune flight; handwritten letter in lavatory