Netanyahu calls for Mediterranean Middle East alliance to counter ‘radical Islamic axis’ ahead of PM Modi’s Israel visit

Israel's Netanyahu proposes a "hexagon alliance" ahead of PM Modi's February 25 Israel visit, with India, Arab states, Greece, Cyprus, and others against 'radical Shiite-Sunni axis' through economic, diplomatic, and security ties.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 08:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Netanyahu calls for Mediterranean Middle East alliance to counter ‘radical Islamic axis’ ahead of PM Modi’s Israel visit(File Photo IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on Israel visit from 25th February. Ahead of his visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for building a ‘hexagon of alliances’ to counter the rising ‘radical Islamic axis’ in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday unveiled his plans for creating a new Mediterranean Middle East alliance to counter the radical ‘Shiite’ and ‘Sunni’ axis.  
“The vision is to build a strategic alliance across the Mediterranean and the Middle East, linking India, Arab states, African partners, Greece, Cyprus, and additional Asian countries”, said Netanyahu.

The goal is a unified bloc that sees the region clearly and stands in direct opposition to both the radical Shiite axis and the radical Sunni axis.

His envisioned alliance includes a six-sided Middle East alliance featuring:

  • India
  • Arab countries
  • African nations
  • Greece
  • Cyprus
  • Asian partners

Emphasising on PM Modi’s visit, Netanyahu said, “On Wednesday, the PM of India, my friend Narendra Modi, will arrive in Israel. In the vision I see before my eyes, we will create a complete system of alliances around or within the Middle East".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel on February 25-26, 2026, his second trip after 2017. The visit aims at high-level talks with PM Benjamin Netanyahu on sectors like defence, tech, and trade.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address the Knesset and visit Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial.

Also Read: India eyes advanced Anti-Ballistic missile defence pact with Israel ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Netanyahu’s India-leaning stance

Israeli Prime Minister views India as a ‘global power’, he said at the opening of our Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Reffering PM Modi as a ‘dear friend’, Israeli PM highlighted his close bond with the Indian Prime Minister.

In an X post, Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Looking forward to seeing you in Jerusalem, PM Modi!” to which PM Modi responded saying, “Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to peace and progress. Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit.”

“The bond between Israel and India is a powerful alliance between two global leaders. We are partners in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision. Together, we are building an axis of nations committed to stability and progress,” said Netanyahu.

From AI to regional cooperation, New Delhi and Tel Aviv’s  partnership continues to reach new heights.

The partnership betweent he two countires have evolved into a robust strategic partnership since the 1990s, accelerating under Modi-Netanyahu with a reported $10 billion+ annual trade, defence deals like Barak-8 missiles, and joint tech in drones and AI.

What is the Mediterranean Middle East alliance?

Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed "hexagon alliance" envisions a six-sided coalition spanning the Mediterranean and Middle East, uniting Israel with India, select Arab and African nations, Greece, Cyprus, and other Asian partners to counter radical Shiite and emerging Sunni threats.

What he labels as creating an “axis of nations that see eye-to-eye on the reality, challenges, and goals” facing the region.

The envisioned alliance featuring India as a direct counter to Iran's ‘radical Shia axis’ proxies and an ‘emerging radical Sunni axis,’ stabilising the volatile Middle East through unified security and economic fronts.

The proposed alliance will primarily function through deepened economic cooperation, diplomatic alignment, and security collaboration to counter  Shia networks and rising Sunni extremism.












 

