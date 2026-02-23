Netanyahu calls for Mediterranean Middle East alliance to counter ‘radical Islamic axis’ ahead of PM Modi’s Israel visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on Israel visit from 25th February. Ahead of his visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for building a ‘hexagon of alliances’ to counter the rising ‘radical Islamic axis’ in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday unveiled his plans for creating a new Mediterranean Middle East alliance to counter the radical ‘Shiite’ and ‘Sunni’ axis.

“The vision is to build a strategic alliance across the Mediterranean and the Middle East, linking India, Arab states, African partners, Greece, Cyprus, and additional Asian countries”, said Netanyahu.

The goal is a unified bloc that sees the region clearly and stands in direct opposition to both the radical Shiite axis and the radical Sunni axis.

His envisioned alliance includes a six-sided Middle East alliance featuring:

India

Arab countries

African nations

Greece

Cyprus

Asian partners

Emphasising on PM Modi’s visit, Netanyahu said, “On Wednesday, the PM of India, my friend Narendra Modi, will arrive in Israel. In the vision I see before my eyes, we will create a complete system of alliances around or within the Middle East".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel on February 25-26, 2026, his second trip after 2017. The visit aims at high-level talks with PM Benjamin Netanyahu on sectors like defence, tech, and trade.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address the Knesset and visit Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial.

Netanyahu’s India-leaning stance

Israeli Prime Minister views India as a ‘global power’, he said at the opening of our Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Reffering PM Modi as a ‘dear friend’, Israeli PM highlighted his close bond with the Indian Prime Minister.

In an X post, Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Looking forward to seeing you in Jerusalem, PM Modi!” to which PM Modi responded saying, “Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to peace and progress. Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit.”

This morning, at the opening of our Cabinet meeting, I spoke about the historic visit of my dear friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi, to Israel this coming Wednesday.



The bond between Israel and India is a powerful alliance between two global leaders. We are partners in… pic.twitter.com/8cW2ltKdzK — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) February 22, 2026

“The bond between Israel and India is a powerful alliance between two global leaders. We are partners in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision. Together, we are building an axis of nations committed to stability and progress,” said Netanyahu.

Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu.



I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to… https://t.co/snGra7RB3g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2026

From AI to regional cooperation, New Delhi and Tel Aviv’s partnership continues to reach new heights.

The partnership betweent he two countires have evolved into a robust strategic partnership since the 1990s, accelerating under Modi-Netanyahu with a reported $10 billion+ annual trade, defence deals like Barak-8 missiles, and joint tech in drones and AI.

What is the Mediterranean Middle East alliance?

Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed "hexagon alliance" envisions a six-sided coalition spanning the Mediterranean and Middle East, uniting Israel with India, select Arab and African nations, Greece, Cyprus, and other Asian partners to counter radical Shiite and emerging Sunni threats.

What he labels as creating an “axis of nations that see eye-to-eye on the reality, challenges, and goals” facing the region.

The envisioned alliance featuring India as a direct counter to Iran's ‘radical Shia axis’ proxies and an ‘emerging radical Sunni axis,’ stabilising the volatile Middle East through unified security and economic fronts.

The proposed alliance will primarily function through deepened economic cooperation, diplomatic alignment, and security collaboration to counter Shia networks and rising Sunni extremism.

























