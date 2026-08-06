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  • /Netanyahu dials PM Modi, discusses West Asia, reviews progress in India-Israel strategic partnership

Netanyahu dials PM Modi, discusses West Asia, reviews progress in India-Israel strategic partnership

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the leaders reviewed the sustained progress made under the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation across key sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 10:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
Netanyahu dials PM Modi, discusses West Asia, reviews progress in India-Israel strategic partnership
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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