/Netanyahu thanks PM Modi after phone call, vows stronger India-Israel bond

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the two leaders reviewed progress across various areas of their partnership on Thursday.
“Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Together we continue to strengthen the bond between Israel and India,” Netanyahu wrote on X, responding to PM Modi’s post written in Hebrew regarding the conversation between the leaders.
During a telephone conversation on Thursday evening, the two leaders assessed the progress made in different areas of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and also discussed the prevailing situation in West Asia.
PM Modi posted on X: “Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India–Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength to strength. We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia.”
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the two leaders reaffirmed during their discussion their resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors for the mutual benefit of both nations.
“The two leaders agreed to remain in touch,” the PMO stated.
In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a two-day State Visit to Israel at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior ministers and officials.
During the visit, the two leaders recalled Modi’s landmark visit to Israel in 2017 and Netanyahu’s visit to India in 2018, which together laid the groundwork for a new phase of partnership and cooperation.
They also acknowledged the substantial progress achieved in India-Israel bilateral ties across a wide range of areas, including emerging technologies, cybersecurity, agriculture, water management, health, entrepreneurship, defence and security.
PM Modi and Netanyahu also agreed to elevate the Strategic Partnership to a new level – “A Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity.”
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.