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Netanyahu thanks PM Modi after phone call, vows stronger India-Israel bond

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanked PM Narendra Modi after the two leaders reviewed progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and discussed the situation in West Asia.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 07:26 AM IST
Netanyahu thanks PM Modi after phone call, vows stronger India-Israel bond
Image Credit: IANS

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Netanyahu thanks PM Modi after phone call, vows stronger India-Israel bond
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