'Never Before In History Any PM Gave Free Hand To Forces': Army Chief Lauds PM Modi For Op Sindoor

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the armed forces an unprecedented “free hand” during Operation Sindoor. He also highlighted the importance of clarity, confidence, and courage in leadership, as well as the unparalleled support provided by political leaders during the military operation.

Speaking at TRS College in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, he said, “The third 'C' is clarity. The thinking of our political leader was clear. They gave us a free hand. It has never happened in history before that the Prime Minister gave a free hand to the forces.”

He elaborated on the operation, noting that it was not just about defeating the enemy. “Other than gaining the victory over the enemy, Operation Sindoor was to re-establish sovereignty, integrity, and peace. It was the Prime Minister who said that it would be named Operation Sindoor. Whenever a daughter, mother, or sister applies Sindoor on her forehead, the prayers go to the soldier standing at the border to secure the nation,” he added.

General Dwivedi underlined the significance of confidence and calmness in such operations. “Confidence in others and ourselves is very important. The chiefs of all three forces had to work together. The chiefs of all three forces remained calm. They were always seen smiling. Our calmness gave the country's people confidence that they were in safe hands,” he said.

Addressing the element of risk, he noted, “The risk factor in such wars is very high. To minimise the risk, we countered every attack and even went 100km across the border.”

Reflecting on the future, General Dwivedi spoke about emerging security challenges, saying, “Future challenges are coming. They're instability, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. You and I are completely clueless about what the future holds. What is Trump doing today? I think even Trump doesn't know what he is going to do tomorrow. Challenges are coming so quickly that by the time you try to grasp an old challenge, a new one emerges, and the same security challenges our military faces."

"Whether it's on the border, terrorism, natural disasters, or cyber warfare. The new things that have started: space warfare, satellites, chemical, biological, radiological, and information warfare. The way rumours are spread. As you heard in Operation Sindoor, Karachi has been attacked. So much such news came, which seemed like news to us too. Where did it come from? Who did it? In the scope of all these challenges, you have to work on land, sky, water, and all three,” he added.

The Army Chief also addressed the nation’s youth, highlighting the role of Generation Z in India’s future. “Generation Z is here, and it's fashionable these days to talk about Gen Z, because Generation Z is spread everywhere. The biggest thing is that India's Generation Z population is the largest in the world, and even the Indian Army is left behind. Because we are the second largest, only Generation Z comes first. It means that this Generation Z is digitally fluent. Meaning, they are digitally comfortable."

"They are technologically advanced and socially aware. Social awareness, digitally fluent, and most importantly, they are globally connected: the whole world's latest developments. If you have so much power, if you just get discipline and guidance, then who knows how many generations, how many ages will India advance in a second? In the future, it will be Generation Z that will fuel India and take it forward. Therefore, it was crucial for me to be here,” Army Chief further highlighted